Windover Construction Promotes Jennifer Robitaille to Project Executive

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Windover Construction, a construction management firm focused on leading through innovation, has promoted Jennifer Robitaille to project executive. Jen joined Windover in 2013 and as a senior project manager has led many of the firm's largest and most complex projects, primarily in the academic sector. With over 20 years in the industry, Jen began her career in architecture before moving to construction and brings a holistic view of the project to her approach. In her role as project executive, Jen will provide overall leadership to many of Windover's academic projects while mentoring and developing people and teams.

Jennifer Robitaille, Project Executive at Windover Construction

Jen has worked on academic campuses around New England, and is adept at seamlessly integrating construction into the campus community. Most recently, Jen completed the second phase of the 106,000-square-foot academic center at Endicott College and is currently completing the college's new 70,000-square-foot nursing and health sciences building. A trusted advisor to clients, Jen focuses on driving results collaboratively by aligning the entire project team to deliver on the client's vision.

In addition to the success of each project, Jen has been dedicated throughout her career to the growth of those around her. "Jen truly cares about the success of everyone on the entire project team," said Stuart Meurer, president and CEO of Windover Construction. "I have been fortunate enough to work with Jen for the past 15 years and have watched her grow into the strong leader she is today. Her high energy and passion for her work are contagious, and she naturally elevates others to a higher level of performance."

To learn more about Windover, its people, and the projects it builds, visit www.windover.com.

About Windover Construction

Dedicated to the core purpose of building great things with great people, Windover creates state-of-the-art commercial and institutional spaces, urban multi-family communities, and select custom homes. As a 100% employee-owned firm, Windover is differentiated by its people and focused on providing exceptional experiences for clients and all team partners from project inception to completion. Windover is headquartered in Beverly, Mass. and works with clients throughout New England to provide construction management, design-build, project development, and virtual design and construction services. For more information on Windover, visit www.windover.com.

SOURCE Windover Construction Inc