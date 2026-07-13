Window & Bath Expo Expands Award-Winning 24-Hour Showroom Concept with Fourth Location in Huron

HURON, Ohio, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Window & Bath Expo is continuing to redefine the home improvement shopping experience with the opening of its fourth innovative 24-Hour Showroom, now serving homeowners from its newest location at 2012 Cleveland Road W., Huron, OH 44839.

In just over a year, Window & Bath Expo has expanded its revolutionary showroom concept from one location to four, with 24-Hour Showrooms now open in Westlake, Canton, Mentor, and Huron. Designed to fit today's busy lifestyles, each showroom allows homeowners to browse premium replacement windows, doors, and bathroom remodeling products whenever it's most convenient—day or night, 365 days a year.

Unlike traditional home improvement showrooms, Window & Bath Expo's 24-Hour Showrooms eliminate scheduling barriers by allowing customers to enjoy a self-guided, pressure-free experience. Homeowners can see, touch, and compare full-size windows, doors, and bathroom displays in person, experience the quality and craftsmanship firsthand, and gather inspiration at their own pace before meeting with a design consultant.

"Our vision has always been to make home improvement easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable," said Tony Hoty, Owner of Window & Bath Expo. "We're proud to bring our fourth 24-Hour Showroom to Huron and continue expanding a concept that gives homeowners the flexibility to shop whenever it works best for them."

The expansion reflects the company's ongoing growth and commitment to innovation. Earlier this year, Window & Bath Expo was recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace and received the organization's Special Award for New Ideas, recognizing the company's culture of innovation and commitment to improving both the employee and customer experience.

As part of its investment in the region, Window & Bath Expo is also proud to announce its membership in the Sandusky Partnership, strengthening its commitment to supporting local businesses, economic development, and the communities it serves throughout the Sandusky Bay region.

"Our goal isn't simply to open another showroom," Hoty said. "We want to become part of the community. Joining the Sandusky Partnership is an important step in building relationships with local businesses and homeowners while continuing to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

To celebrate the opening of the Huron showroom, Window & Bath Expo will host a Grand Opening Open House on Friday, July 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with an official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 1:00 p.m.

The community is invited to attend the celebration, tour the new showroom, meet the Window & Bath Expo team, enjoy complimentary food and refreshments, and experience firsthand the company's innovative 24-Hour Showroom concept.

Grand Opening Event

Window & Bath Expo – Huron 24-Hour Showroom

2012 Cleveland Road W.,

Huron, OH 44839

Friday, July 17, 2026

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 1:00 p.m.

Open House: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Complimentary food and refreshments

Free and open to the public

About Window & Bath Expo

Window & Bath Expo is a locally owned home improvement company specializing in premium replacement windows, entry doors, patio doors, bathroom remodeling, and walk-in showers. With four innovative 24-Hour Showrooms located in Westlake, Canton, Mentor, and Huron, the company continues to provide homeowners with a convenient, pressure-free way to shop for home improvements while delivering award-winning customer service and expert installation. Learn more at www.WindowExpoCleveland.com and www.BathExpoCleveland.com.

SOURCE Window & Bath Expo