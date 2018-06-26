Window & Door Opportunities and Consumer Trends

Key Window and Door Growth Drivers Analyzed - New Freedonia Group White Paper

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for windows and doors is forecast to grow 4.8% annually to $34.3 billion in 2021. The residential market is expected to offer the best growth opportunities for the country's window and door producers, due to a combination of favorable housing trends and consumer preferences for higher quality – and more expensive – products.

Key market growth drivers include:

  • ongoing strength in housing activity
  • rising home values and improving access to home equity loans that support renovation spending
  • expanding sales of premium windows and doors featuring improved energy efficiency and durability (e.g. impact resistance)
  • rising sales of value-added windows and doors with improved aesthetics and unique stylistic elements

An analysis of key trends and how to incorporate them into a growth strategy is provided in The Freedonia Group's new white paper Windows & Doors: Consumer Trends & Supplier Opportunities for Success in a Highly Competitive Market.

The white paper is downloadable here:  https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/windows-doors-white-paper

Freedonia industry market research on windows and doors offers complete, unique coverage from different perspectives.

Coverage includes:

  • New residential construction
  • Residential replacement
  • New commercial construction
  • Commercial improvement & repair
  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Plastic
  • US
  • Global

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning.

