Window & Door Opportunities and Consumer Trends

Key Window and Door Growth Drivers Analyzed - New Freedonia Group White Paper
CLEVELAND, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for windows and doors is forecast to grow 4.8% annually to $34.3 billion in 2021. The residential market is expected to offer the best growth opportunities for the country's window and door producers, due to a combination of favorable housing trends and consumer preferences for higher quality – and more expensive – products.
Key market growth drivers include:
- ongoing strength in housing activity
- rising home values and improving access to home equity loans that support renovation spending
- expanding sales of premium windows and doors featuring improved energy efficiency and durability (e.g. impact resistance)
- rising sales of value-added windows and doors with improved aesthetics and unique stylistic elements
An analysis of key trends and how to incorporate them into a growth strategy is provided in The Freedonia Group's new white paper Windows & Doors: Consumer Trends & Supplier Opportunities for Success in a Highly Competitive Market.
The white paper is downloadable here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/Content/windows-doors-white-paper
Freedonia industry market research on windows and doors offers complete, unique coverage from different perspectives.
Coverage includes:
- New residential construction
- Residential replacement
- New commercial construction
- Commercial improvement & repair
- Wood
- Metal
- Plastic
- US
- Global
