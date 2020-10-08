Window and Door Frame Market Demand to Hit $134 Bn by 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the window and door frames market which estimates the market valuation for window and door frames will cross US$ 134 billion by 2026. The surging adoption of uPVC windows and doors in residential and commercial buildings will boost the overall market growth from 2020-2026. Additionally, the emerging applications of innovative and smart windows and doors in buildings are likely to offer new opportunities to the industry in the coming years.

Window and Door Frames Market size is forecast to exceed USD 134.06 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

The emerging construction activities, especially in Asia Pacific region, will have a positive impact on the global window and door frames market. Rapid urbanization and growing population, mainly in China and India, are the major factors impacting the overall industry. Additionally, the surging demand for renovation of old buildings, mainly in European countries, and increasing investments in new construction are anticipated to boost the adoption of windows and doors. Furthermore, the growing awareness regarding energy-efficient products in developing countries including China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa is projected to surge the global window and door frames market growth in the upcoming years.

uPVC materials dominated the global window and door frames market and accounted for around 31% of share in terms of revenue in 2019. This growth is attributed to the growing popularity for uPVC materials in commercial buildings due to their numerous benefits including increased energy efficiency, lightness, low installation costs, corrosion resistance, ease of installation, and durability.

The residential segment will account for around 61% of the global window and door frames market in 2026. Rapid urbanization and industrialization have propelled the residential construction activities in emerging economies, which is one of the major factors driving the demand for window and door frames. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding green buildings is anticipated to spur the adoption of window and door frames.

The Asia Pacific window and door frames market is expected to witness significant growth and is expected to account for around 45% share of the global market in 2026. The rising population in countries such as China and India have propelled the construction activities, boosting the demand for window and door frames. Additionally, rising government regulations and laws to promote green buildings will offer new opportunities for market growth. In 2019, North America is expected to observe a considerable growth for window and door frames owing to the rising renovation activities of old buildings. The U.S. dominated the regional window and door frames market due to the rising demand for innovative and smart doors and windows in commercial sectors.

Browse key industry insights spread across 125 pages with 145 market data tables & 10 figures & charts from the report, "Window and Door Frames Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

Technological innovations in windows and doors with smart functionalities will positively contribute to the overall industry. The key participants of window and door frame majorly focus on product innovations and regional expansion. Major players, such as Pella Corporation and Andersen Corporation, are making large investments in the research & development for product innovations with advanced functionalities. These companies specialize in the production & supply of innovative doors and windows for commercial & residential applications.

Some of the major findings in window and door frame market report include:

In 2019, the uPVC segment accounted for the largest share of the overall industry.



The segment accounted for over 31% of share and is expected to grow significantly during the upcoming years.



Key players of the window and door frames market are primarily focusing on expanding its product offerings and strategic alliances, such as partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, to enhance their business capabilities.



The market is highly fragmented with the presence of large & small players and has a low level of barrier for new entrants.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1. Window and Door Frames Industry Insights

1.1. Industry segmentation

1.2. Industry landscape, 2016 – 2026

1.3. COVID 19 impact on industry landscape

1.4. Industry ecosystem analysis

1.4.1. Distribution channel analysis

1.4.2. Value chain disruption analysis (COVID 19 impact)

1.4.3. Vendor matrix

1.5. Technology landscape

1.6. Pricing trends

1.6.1. North America

1.6.2. Europe

1.6.3. Asia Pacific

1.6.4. Latin America

1.6.5. MEA

1.7. Cost structure analysis

1.8. Regulatory landscape

1.8.1. U.S.

1.8.2. Europe

1.8.3. China

1.9. Industry impact forces

1.9.1. Growth driver

1.9.1.1. Increasing spending on housing/commercial infrastructure

1.9.1.2. Rising replacement of aging infrastructure

1.9.1.3. Proliferating demand for uPVC profiles

1.9.1.4. Growing building and construction activities in Asia Pacific

1.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

1.9.2.1. Environmental impact of waste generated through replacements

1.9.2.2. Excessive costs associated with eco-friendly products

1.10.Innovation & sustainability

1.11.Growth potential analysis, 2019

1.12.Porter's analysis

1.12.1. Supplier power

1.12.2. Buyer power

1.12.3. Threat of new entrants

1.12.4. Industry rivalry

1.12.5. Threat of substitutes

1.13.Company market share analysis, 2019

1.13.1. Strategy dashboard

1.14.PESTEL analysis

Chapter 2. Window and Door Frames Market, By Material

2.1. Global window and door frames market share by material, 2019 & 2026

2.2. uPVC

2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

2.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

2.3. Wood

2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

2.4. Metal

2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

2.5. Others

2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2026

2.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2026

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

