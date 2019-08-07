Window and Patio Door Brands Stand Out Through Messaging and Customer Service, J.D. Power Finds

"To the typical window customer, it may be difficult to distinguish between two different window brands just based on appearance alone, which means manufacturers and retailers must put forth the effort to differentiate themselves through trust," said Christina Cooley , At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power . "To continue to increase customer satisfaction, the focus must be on the contact points with the customer from crafting simple, helpful and effective messaging to attentive and efficient sales and installation processes."

The study's manufacturer brand segment measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in three factors (in alphabetical order): appearance and design features; operational performance and durability; and warranty. The retailer segment measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in four factors (in alphabetical order): installation; ordering and delivery; price; and sales staff and service.

Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brand Rankings

Infinity from Marvin ranks highest with a satisfaction score of 890, followed by Renewal by Andersen (887) and American Craftsman (869).

Window and Patio Door Retailer Brand Rankings

Window World ranks highest with a score of 878 followed by Renewal by Andersen (875).

The J.D. Power Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study is based on survey responses from 2,913 customers who purchased windows or patio doors within the previous 12 months, with 1,102 purchasing from one of the retailers profiled within the study. The study was fielded in January-May 2019.

