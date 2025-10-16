Window Caulking Services by Trice Contracting Inc.: Seal the Deal for Comfort and Efficiency

A Queens, NY Event That Showed How Small Fixes Create Big Savings

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This weekend in Queens, New York, Trice Contracting Inc. opened its doors — and its toolbox — to educate homeowners and property managers on one of the most overlooked elements of energy efficiency and home comfort: window caulking.

While it may not have the flash of a full remodel or the dramatic transformation of new flooring, professional window caulking can mean the difference between a drafty, inefficient home and a sealed, secure space that stays warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

And Trice Contracting is here to make sure you never underestimate the power of a perfect seal.

A Community Event with Purpose

Titled "Seal the Deal for Comfort and Efficiency," this local event brought together residents, building owners, and curious DIYers for a hands-on, informative experience that covered:

From start to finish, the event emphasized one core idea: small upgrades can have a massive impact.

One attendee, John Franklyn, a Queens homeowner of 25 years, remarked, "I had no idea how much money I was losing through these old window gaps. This was eye-opening - and the Trice team made it so easy to understand."

Why Window Caulking Matters More Than You Think

Trice Contracting's team explained that over 30% of heating and cooling loss in buildings can come from poor window seals. But it's not just about energy:

  • Improper sealing invites moisture, which can lead to mold, mildew, and rot.
  • Drafts create inconsistent temperatures, forcing HVAC systems to work harder - which shortens their lifespan.
  • Good caulking boosts indoor air quality by keeping out dust, allergens, and pollutants.

And with NYC's ever-changing seasons, window caulking isn't just maintenance - it's protection.

A Look Into Trice's Process

Live demos showed just how meticulous Trice Contracting is when applying fresh sealant. From prep and removal of old caulk to clean application of high-performance materials, their process was clean, efficient, and professional - with long-lasting results.

Visitors were also treated to before-and-after photos from local Queens projects, many amazed at how a simple service could make such a visible and functional difference.

Sealing the Deal - One Window at a Time

For Trice Contracting Inc., this event wasn't just about showing off skills — it was about building trust and giving back to the community.

Event-only discounts were available for those who scheduled a home inspection or caulking service on-site, and many took advantage of the opportunity.

Missed the Event? We've Got You Covered.

Whether you own a brownstone in Astoria, a duplex in Flushing, or a storefront in Jamaica, Trice Contracting offers expert caulking services to keep your space comfortable, efficient, and protected year-round.

Trice Contracting Inc. – Seal Smart. Live Better.

For more information about Trice Contracting Inc. services, visit www.tricecontracting.com or contact their office at 718-278-6000. Reach us for all your projects, we handle all types of projects across all boroughs of New York!

