Window Covering Manufacturers Association Publishes Comprehensive White Paper on Electrical, Battery, and Wireless Safety Certifications

Co-authored by Experts from UL Solutions, Somfy, Rollease Acmeda, and WCMA, the first-of-its-kind guide outlines crucial compliance frameworks and risk management strategies for the motorization era.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) announced today the publication of an essential new technical white paper titled, "The Importance of Electrical, Battery and Wireless Safety Certifications for the Window Covering Industry." Acting as a guide to regulatory compliance and risk management, the document arrives at a critical juncture as the industry continues its rapid evolution toward automated, motorized, and interconnected smart shade ecosystems.

The white paper represents a significant cross-industry collaboration, co-authored by five prominent regulatory and engineering experts across four organizations: Tiffany Burlew (Regional Product Manager —Appliances, UL Solutions), Stephen Kuscsik (Principal Engineer, UL Solutions), Daniel Niemirka (Window Fashions Global Business Line Product Manager, Somfy Systems, Inc.), Michael Schratz (Chief Product Officer, Rollease Acmeda), and Ralph Vasami (Executive Director, WCMA).

As motorization increasingly replaces corded configurations to maximize consumer safety and operational performance, it introduces advanced technological integration. Modern window coverings have transformed into sophisticated electrical systems involving automated drive assemblies, high-energy lithium-ion battery packs, wireless RF communicators, and complex control circuit boards. If uncertified or improperly evaluated, these layered technologies can present liabilities including fire hazards, electric shock, and localized radio-frequency interference.

"Safety has been the foundational core of the window covering industry for decades, from window covering cord safety to today's state-of-the-art smart home integrations," said Ralph Vasami, Executive Director of the WCMA. "With technology shifting rapidly, compliance can no longer be viewed in component isolation. This white paper serves as an essential roadmap for fabricators, retailers, and installers to better understand their responsibilities under a layered regulatory framework, ensuring full-system compliance from the factory floor to final installation."

The newly released publication provides a thorough overview of the overlapping standards governing the U.S. market, detailing several key operational domains:

System-Level and Component Electrical Safety

Rigorous Battery Compliance and System Integration

Federal Regulations & Public Safety Codes

Logistics and the "30% State-of-Charge" Transport Rules

Supply Chain Risk Mitigation & Defective Material Discovery

As motorization and smart technologies redefine the window covering industry, compliance is no longer just a regulatory box to check; it's a necessity. The WCMA urges all fabricators, specialty distributors, retail dealers, architectural specifiers, and electrical contractors to download this white paper, available here: The Importance of Electrical, Battery and Wireless Safety Certifications for the Window Covering Industry Arm your team with the practical insights needed to confidently verify third-party certifications, insulate your business from liability, and protect your brand reputation in an evolving market.

About Window Coverings Manufacturers Association (WCMA)

The Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA) represents the interests of the window covering industry manufacturers, fabricators and assemblers. Industry products include blinds, shades, shutters, curtains, curtain rods, drapes, drapery hardware and other window treatments. Visit us on the web at www.wcmanet.com.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions is a global safety science leader that delivers testing, inspection and certification services, advisory offerings and software solutions that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Mark serves as a recognized symbol of trust.

About Somfy®

For over 50 years, Somfy has been pioneering innovative motorization and automated solutions for window coverings and exterior shading products. With comfort, ease of use, security, and sustainability in mind, our seamless and connected solutions are designed to help people make the move to living spaces impactful for humans and with a reduced impact on nature.

About Rollease Acmeda

Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware systems and specialty fabrics for manual and automated shade solutions used in both commercial and residential applications. We have a global team of close to 300 associates, with eight distribution facilities across the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand, shipping to dozens of countries worldwide. Our brands include Automate smart shading solutions, Zipscreen outdoor shades, Texstyle specialty fabrics, and Rollease Acmeda indoor and outdoor hardware systems and solutions.

SOURCE Rollease Acmeda; Window Covering Manufacturers Association (WCMA)