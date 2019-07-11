Window Covering Market Worth $36.8 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 4.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global window covering market size is expected to reach USD 36.8 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of households, rising per capita income, and rapid urbanization in emerging countries are some of the major factors driving the industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

By type, blinds and shades are projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period

By application, the residential sector held the largest share in the market

The offline channel held an overall revenue share of 84.6% in 2018

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional window covering market with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Window Covering Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Blinds & Shades, Curtains), By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/window-covering-market

Blinds and shades accounted for 39.5% share of the overall revenue in the market based on type of the coverings. Changing trends and introduction of technologies in the product are some of the factors driving the segment. Curtains accounted for 31.5% share of the overall revenue due to their easy accessibility and cost-efficient features.

On the basis of application, the residential sector dominated the window covering market with a share of 55.8% in 2018. Increasing households in countries such as India and China due to rapid urbanization and various government schemes are among the prominent factors for the segment growth. The commercial sector is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period. Growing hospitality industry due to increasing tourism in countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, and other European countries are driving the segment.

The offline segment accounted for 84.6% share of the overall revenue. Purchasing behavior of the consumer from wholesalers and other home décor outlets is likely to drive the segment in the forecast period. The online segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Growing usage and penetration of internet in the rural areas is anticipated top fuel the segment growth in the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market and it accounted for 40.0% share of the overall revenue in 2018. Growing usage of various types of products due to emerging technologies and frequent changing trends are some of the prominent factors boosting the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period. Increasing number of households and growing commercial sectors such as tourism and corporate sector are driving the market in the region.

Grand View Research has segmented the global window covering market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Window Covering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Blinds & Shades



Curtains



Shutters



Others

Window Covering Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Residential



Commercial

Window Covering Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Window Covering Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



MEA

