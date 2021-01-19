Window Film Association Debuts Industry's First Virtual Accreditation Testing

WASHINGTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Window Film Association is debuting the window film industry's first online professional accreditation testing for four key areas of comprehension and knowledge, while providing the convenience to be tested in a secure and proctored environment wherever there is an Internet connection.

To deliver this first in the industry innovation, the IWFA is partnering with Everblue Training, a long-standing and leading education company with over 500 corporate, government and association clients and nearly 100,000 tests administered. Its comprehensive platform provides online exam hosting, proctoring, badging, registration and payment collection.

As part of the IWFA's commitment to the industry it has developed accreditation testing designed to evaluate an individual's professional knowledge and its application. The program includes the study of educational materials, test preparation and an optional topic review, ultimately leading to an exam where at least 80 percent of the questions must be answered correctly.

The accreditations and study materials offered by the IWFA include the following: Solar Control Specialist, Safety and Security Film Specialist, Advanced Solar Control Specialist and Automotive Window Film Specialist. To apply for testing visit the IWFA's accreditation page online.

"A key to the sustainable growth of our industry is based on the sharing and understanding of a common base of knowledge and this new online platform for accreditation testing may enhance the future of our industry and it makes it more accessible to professionals in related industries," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

This new voluntary service offers convenient yet secure exam settings, real-time proctoring and live ID verification for on-demand testing specific to the IWFA's assessment needs, while preserving the IWFA's culture of integrity. The IWFA may continue to offer in-person proctored exams during industry events it participates in, such as the Window Film Conference and Tint-off event, sponsored and held by Window Film Magazine.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

