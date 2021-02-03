Window Film Association's Global Board Expands To Sixteen Members

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indicative of the global growth of the window film industry, the International Window Film Association's (IWFA) board has expanded to 16 members and elected a strong and experienced leadership team to help guide and further build on the worldwide recognition that window films may reduce energy costs, deliver more comfort, safety and offer smart design choices for commercial buildings, homeowners and motor vehicle operators.

"Our board members actively support the IWFA's mission of educating the public, both consumers and professionals alike, on the many benefits of window film. Their commitment to the overall health and expansion of the industry is commendable," said Jack Mundy, president of the IWFA. "We look forward to another successful period of growth and new innovations," he added.

The following individuals on the IWFA's board of directors represent a cross section of the window film industry from manufacturers, distributors and dealer / installers of window film: Jim Black, Madico Window Films; Gary Clark, Solar Gard / Saint-Gobain; Daniel Cvelbar, Avery Dennison; Scott Davidson, Johnson Window Films; Andrew DeCastecker, Interwest; Jim Freeman, Tint America (secretary); Peter Elliott, 3M Company; Steve Fricker, Pro-Tint; Yu (Rain) Liu, Sanyou Dissan; Jack Mundy, Dealer Select Inc. (president); John Parker, National Security & Window Filming (treasurer); Jonathan Thompson, Sunsational Solutions (vice president); Sean Torkington, Suzhou Jinlan Nano Technology Co. Ltd; Vic Wang, KDX Window Film; Lisa Winckler, Eastman Chemical; and Jinwei Zhang, Dalian Allied Nanotech.

The market for window film is significant as there are more buildings with older types of windows and doors than those built to current energy code standards. Almost all architectural window films from IWFA member manufacturers are rated by the National Fenestration Rating Council, the same organization that rates the performance of windows, doors and skylights. The IWFA believes replacing structurally sound windows is not as cost-effective as adding professionally installed window film to upgrade them for improved energy performance.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association