Window Film Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the window film market are Aveda Corporation, Burtâ€™s Bees, The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc, Arbonne International LLC, The Body Shop International PLC, Yves Rocher SA, Lâ€™OrÃ©al SA, Beiersdorf AG, Neutrogena Corporation, Lâ€™Occitane Groupe SA, Thesis Beauty, Eminence Organic Care, Natura CosmÃ©ticos SA, Weleda, Unilever plc, FANCL Corporation, Daigaku Honyaku Center (DHC), Shanghai Pechoin Daily Chemical Co Ltd, JALA Group, Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd , Eminence Organic Skincare Inc, and Shea Terra Organics LLC.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364839/?utm_source=PRN

The global window film market is expected to grow from $13.08 billion in 2021 to $13.90 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The window film market is expected to grow to $17.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

The window film market consists of sales of window films by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used for energy saving, glare reduction, adding decorative elements or branding to glass, daylighting and daylight redirecting, and safety and security purposes.Window film is a thin material that improves existing windows to assist homeowners and business owners to save energy.

It is made of layers of polyester and coated with reflective coatings. Professionally installed window film prevents harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, which delay the deterioration of interior furnishings, fabrics, and floors.

The main type of window film are sun control, decoration, security & safety, and privacy.The sun control window film refers to the thin plastic films that may be put into window glass to limit heat transmission from the outside.

The application of window film includes automotive, residential, commercial, and marine.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the window film market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in window film report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is expected to propel the growth of the window film market going forward.An energy-efficient building ensures that residents have a comfortable living environment while using the fewest resources and the least amount of energy.

Solar window film installation can also be successful in lowering winter heat loss and raising tenantsâ€™ thermal comfort.To increase energy efficiency, window films are used in energy-efficient buildings.

According to the 2020 global status report for buildings and construction artic.le published by The United Nations Environment Programme, building energy efficiency expenditures grew to $152 billion globally in 2019, a 3 percent increase over 2018. Therefore, the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings is driving the demand for the window film market.

Technology advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the window film market.Major companies operating in the window film market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in November 2020, Ceramic Pro, a US-based manufacturer of nano-ceramic surface protection, launched KAVACA window films, a series of high-end window tinting products for the automotive sector that combines nano ceramic and nano carbon technology that can block up to 97% of infrared radiation that causes heat. Ceramic IR combines the most recent thermal conductivity and heat rejection technologies.

In January 2022, National Glazing Solutions (NGS), a US-based construction engineering company, acquired CHB Industries Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, the company is delighted to bring to NGS personnel, assets, and 30 years of industry experience of CHB together to establish a successful, stronger team.

CHB Industries Inc is a US-based solar window tinting & security film, decorative graphics, and glazing enhancement film.

The countries covered in the window film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The window film market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides window film market statistics, including window film industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with window film market share, detailed window film market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the window film industry. This window film market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364839/?utm_source=PRN

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker