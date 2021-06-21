Window Film May "Smarten Your Ride©" and Protect Your Skin and Eyes From The Sun

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The many levels of technology that go into the production and professional installation of automotive window films may "Smarten Your Ride©", as ordinary automotive glass, whether on a SUV, truck or car offers a vehicle's occupants little protection from the sun's harmful ultra-violet (UV) rays, according to the International Window Film Association.

While many vehicles today have dyed or dark glass, most leave the occupants exposed to the sun's penetrating UV rays, which pass right through ordinary unprotected glass and the result may lead to skin cancer, cataracts, interior heat build-up and glare.

The IWFA also notes that recent research highlights an alarming trend related to skin cancer and race. It reports that Hispanic, Asian and Black Americans mistakenly think darker skin is less likely to be impacted by UV rays. But they may in fact be more likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer in its later stages when it's apt to be more difficult to treat, than lighter skin individuals.

All quality automotive window films block 99 percent of the sun's UV rays when properly installed. Many windows films for automotive use go several steps further by blocking much of the sun's solar energy, reducing its glare and may even provide an added level of safety by holding a vehicles glass together if impacted.

"The research and development of automotive window film products has never been more comprehensive than it is today," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA. "This is why we believe that professionally installed automotive window film on your vehicle may Smarten Your Ride©", he added.

To help consumers, the IWFA offers a free downloadable Consumer Guide To Automotive Window Film booklet and a 'find a local window film installer' locator to contact a nearby expert about window film to get an idea of cost, installation and other benefits.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association