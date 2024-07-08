Window Films Help Deter Opportunistic Summer Thieves

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer temperatures rise, the burglary rate of homes often rises as well. To help deter opportunistic thieves from gaining easy entrance to a home just by breaking the glass in a window or door, the International Window Film Association (IWFA) recommends having security window film installed on easily reached windows and glass panes in entry doors.

"Before you pack up for a summer vacation, you should take a walk around the exterior of your home and view it as a thief would, by identifying windows and doors where glass might be quickly shattered and entrance easily gained," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the IWFA.

Once the windows of the home that appear most vulnerable to a break-in are noted, consumers should consider getting in touch with a local professional window film installer to learn about the benefits of safety and security window films.

Home burglaries often increase in summer, according to a special report on seasonal crime patterns by the Department of Justice. The report states, "Household burglary exhibited seasonal patterns, with rates of victimization typically highest in summer and lowest in winter or spring."

"Burglars may give up if it takes more than five minutes to get inside a home. Properly installed security window film may frustrate them by holding broken glass fragments together in the window frame even after multiple attempts to break-in, and the noise made by their efforts may also alert neighbors," said Smith.

In addition to helping to deter thieves, security window films offer multiple benefits. For example, they may reduce damage to the interior of a home during a nasty storm involving hail impacting windows. Nearly all window films also block 99 percent of the sun's invisible UV rays, while also providing energy savings by reducing heat gain from entering the home.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn and see more information on YouTube.

SOURCE International Window Film Association