Window Nation Announces 2026 Expansion with Five New Markets, First Locations in Michigan

FULTON, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, the nation's largest independent, pure-play window replacement company, today announced the completion of its early‑year expansion into five new markets: Grand Rapids, MI; Detroit, MI; Westchester, NY; Long Island, NY; and Newark, NJ. This strategic growth marks the company's entry into Michigan, further extending its national footprint to 36 Window Nation locations across the United States.

"Homeowners deserve a partner they can trust to make their home improvement project an easy, stress-free experience," said Jeff Beck, Window Nation CEO & President. "We're excited to now serve residents throughout Michigan and metro New York, bringing the same level of expertise, care, and craftsmanship that has defined Window Nation to even more families."

Window Nation's expansion also marks 20 years of service in the home improvement space, with over three million windows installed and over 45,000 five‑star customer reviews from Portland, OR to Hartford, CT to San Antonio, TX.

Residents throughout Michigan, New York, and New Jersey can expect a seamless experience when working with Window Nation, offering peace of mind throughout their window replacement project. Initial in-home consultations to choose energy‑efficient solutions are available around homeowner schedules. Windows are typically installed in one day by local professionals who average 15 years' experience and understand the unique climate and architectural styles of their communities. To protect homeowners' investments, windows are also supported by an industry-leading lifetime, fully transferrable warranty.

"Living on Long Island for the past 15 years, I know the challenges homeowners often face when it comes to home improvement projects," said Peter Farrell, Window Nation Long Island sales manager. "Window Nation simplifies the decision-making process, offering high-quality windows that are expertly installed at competitive prices."

Window Nation's recent market expansions, coupled with its acquisitions of ARMORVUE Window & Door in 2024 and NewSouth Window Solutions in 2025, enhances the company's ability to serve homeowners across the nation. The company is consistently listed in the top 5% of Qualified Remodeler's Top 500 based on remodeling revenue and included in Inc. 5000's annual list recognizing America's fastest-growing private companies.

About Window Nation

Window Nation is a 3rd generation, leading provider of high-quality windows and doors, committed to delivering unmatched expertise and exceptional products to homeowners across the nation. With over 3,000,000 windows installed, 45,000+ glowing reviews, an A+ BBB Rating, and a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Window Nation continues to set the industry standard for excellence. To learn more visit www.windownation.com.

