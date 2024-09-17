Window Nation Announces Acquisition of ARMORVUE Window and Door

FULTON, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, the third largest window replacement company in the United States, is excited to announce its acquisition of Florida-based ARMORVUE Window and Door. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as ARMORVUE will now operate under the name ARMORVUE Powered by Window Nation, maintaining its strong regional identity while benefiting from Window Nation's national reach and resources.

ARMORVUE Window and Door is renowned for its "Gold Standard" of excellence among homeowners across Florida. With its professional customer service, quality impact windows and doors and its exceptional installation, done right every time, ARMORVUE truly stands out in the Florida window replacement market. This merger provides ARMORVUE with the support of Window Nation's infrastructure, allowing for enhanced operational efficiencies, expanded product offerings, and superior service for existing and future customers.

"This is a monumental step forward for Window Nation," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Window Nation. "We have long admired ARMORVUE's commitment to quality and innovation, and this partnership allows us to combine our strengths and deliver even more value to our customers. By integrating our resources and expertise, we are poised to set new standards within the window replacement industry."

This acquisition is a testament to both companies' dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. With Window Nation's extensive experience and industry-leading practices, ARMORVUE Powered by Window Nation is positioned to continue its tradition of providing top-quality products and services while enhancing its capabilities and market reach.

"The decision to join Window Nation was made with our customers in mind," said Toby Tokes, CEO of ARMORVUE Window and Door. "With Window Nation's backing, we can improve our processes and services, ensuring our customers receive the best possible experience. We are excited for this new chapter and look forward to continuing our legacy of delivering the Gold Standard to our customers under the banner of ARMORVUE Powered by Window Nation."

This acquisition highlights Window Nation's commitment to expanding its footprint while preserving the unique identity and strengths of its partners. Together, Window Nation and ARMORVUE will leverage their complementary strengths to redefine the window and door replacement landscape.

For more information about ARMORVUE Powered by Window Nation and its products, please visit www.windownation.com/ARMORVUE.

About Window Nation

Window Nation is a leading provider of high-quality windows, committed to delivering unmatched expertise and exceptional products to homeowners across the nation. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Window Nation continues to set the industry standard for excellence.

Window Nation is a portfolio company of AEA Investors, a leading private investment firm with a 55+-year history of partnering with middle market companies.

About ARMORVUE

ARMORVUE Powered by Window Nation has set the "Gold Standard" in Florida's window and door industry, known for its high-quality impact windows that combine durability, innovation, and aesthetic appeal. Committed to excellence in every aspect of service, ARMORVUE provides products designed to protect and enhance homes, all while delivering an unmatched customer experience.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA has an extraordinary global network built over many years which includes leading industrial families, business executives, and leaders, many of whom invest with AEA as active individual investors, join its portfolio company boards, or act in other advisory roles. Today, AEA's over 120 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Stamford, San Francisco, London, Munich, and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $19 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market and small business companies, growth capital, and private debt investments. For more information, visit www.aeainvestors.com.

SOURCE Window Nation Inc.