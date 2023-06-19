WINDOW NATION CARES: TRANSFORMING LIVES AND COMMUNITIES THROUGH PHILANTHROPY

FULTON, Md.,  June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, the nation's leading window replacement company, continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to being a people-first business by supporting and empowering communities across the nation. Through its philanthropic arm, Window Nation Cares, the company has championed numerous initiatives that have made a significant and lasting impact on individuals and families in need. Window Nation's dedication to philanthropy and corporate responsibility positions the company not only as a leader in the window replacement industry but also as a beacon of hope and change.

One standout event that captured the spirit of Window Nation's commitment to community support was the momentous Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake's Baltimore County Home Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, held in early June. This remarkable occasion highlighted the culmination of an awe-inspiring home renovation project, made possible through the collective efforts of esteemed corporate sponsors, with Window Nation leading the charge. By generously providing top-of-the-line windows and doors, Window Nation has played an integral role in transforming a dilapidated house into a safe, energy-efficient haven for a deserving family.

"It is with immense pride and joy that Window Nation contributed to the Habitat for Humanity project in Baltimore County," said Jeff Beck, the visionary President, and CEO of Window Nation. "We firmly believe that a secure and comfortable home can be a catalyst for positive change. By supporting Habitat for Humanity's mission and supplying quality windows and doors, we have the privilege of forever impacting the lives of the new homeowners."

But Window Nation's philanthropic endeavors do not end there. The company recently displayed its unwavering dedication to community well-being by actively participating in Health Care Access Maryland's 2nd annual 5K For the Health of It! This event, aimed at raising funds and awareness for improving healthcare access in underserved communities, brought together individuals, organizations, and corporations with a shared passion for making a difference. Window Nation, as a leading corporate supporter, not only provided financial assistance but also actively participated in the event, highlighting its commitment to improving the lives of those in need.

As the leading window replacement company in the nation, Window Nation understands that true success encompasses more than just business achievements. The company embraces its responsibility to positively impact the communities it serves and strives to inspire other corporations to follow suit. Through Window Nation Cares, the company continues to be a force for change, bringing comfort, hope, and opportunity to individuals and families across the nation.

For more information about Window Nation and its philanthropic initiatives, please visit www.windownation.com/cares.

About Window Nation: 
Window Nation is one of the nation's premier window replacement companies, renowned for providing homeowners with top-quality, energy-efficient windows and doors. Founded in 2006 by visionary brothers Aaron and Harley Magden, Window Nation has rapidly grown into one of the largest home improvement companies in the country. Fueled by a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Window Nation consistently delivers unparalleled products and exceptional service.

