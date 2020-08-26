Window Nation Continues to Earn National Accolades

FULTON, Md., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, one of the country's leading home remodeling companies, has once again earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2020. Each year, Inc. Magazine honors the top private companies in the U.S. according to percentage of revenue growth. In addition, the company, owned by brothers Harley and Aaron Magden, was named the 7th largest company in the country in the replacement/home improvement category and the 4th largest for replacement windows, according to Qualified Remodeler.

This marks the fourth year Window Nation was included on the Inc. Magazine list, first making it in 2014. Qualified Remodeler Magazine ranked Window Nation based on its gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually.

The Window Nation team currently services 12 markets throughout the U.S. and brings decades of home remodeling experience to its customers. The co-founders and brothers grew up in the business as third-generation window replacement experts, learning first-hand from their father and grandfather, before starting their own company in 2006.

"This isn't the year any of us wanted, but it's the year we got," said Aaron Magden, co-owner and president. "To say we are proud of how our team rallied, supported customers – and each other – would be an understatement. We are once again recognized by these publications fully because of our dedicated staff and loyal customers. We are in awe of their passion, creativity and determination, this year especially. And are thrilled to celebrate this good news with them."

2020 was a banner year for Window Nation, who celebrated their one millionth window installation. The company also expanded into the Boston market, servicing cities between New Hampshire and Rhode Island, St. Louis and Kansas City.

Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 1,000,000 windows in Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Indianapolis, Charlotte, St. Louis, Kansas City, Boston, Columbus and northeast Ohio.

