Window Nation Expands Its New England Footprint Due to Increased Demand

HARTFORD, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home improvement has surged as Americans have been forced to use their homes more – and in likely new ways. Home improvement is also getting a boost from a booming real estate market, causing a lot of people to make needed updates, investments and improvements in order to sell. Both trends are evident in the New England area, and the driving force behind Window Nation, the 5th largest window replacement company in the U.S., to open its second location in the New England area in Hartford (1070 North Farm Rd., Unit 1 in Willingford), adding both new jobs and in-demand home solutions to the area. The company will service the Hartford/New Haven areas as well as southwestern Massachusetts.

According to a recent study, the housing market in the Hartford area has surpassed the national average. This, along with the major rise in home improvement projects thanks to more Americans home these days, has led to Window Nation expanding its New England footprint. The company, owned by brothers Harley and Aaron Magden, will service Hartford, New Haven plus southwestern Massachusetts.

According to a recent study out of Harvard, economists who study consumers have noted how, during the pandemic, households are shifting their spending patterns: less for travel and vacations, concerts, shows, eating out, entertaining, and commuting, and more for housing. Additionally, the pandemic has pushed more millennials into homeownership and home improvement projects.

"We're of course excited by the increase our industry is having across the board, especially because it means we were able to keep our team employed, but we're still very much in the middle of a pandemic and have had to adjust our approach so that our customers, as well as our employees, are always safe," explained Harley Magden, CEO of Window Nation, a company he started with his brother, Aaron, 15 years ago. "This means offering virtual visits and estimates as options, contactless installations and with so many in-person home shows cancelled, we launched a virtual one online to help people with the process and home-centric projects in general."

Window Nation's continued growth in the New England area is based on these factors, plus the city's booming housing market where experts at RE/MAX site the Hartford area as having the third highest home sales in the nation. According to a recent study by the realtor, sales in the Hartford metro area blew past the national increase of 21.1% compared with a year earlier.

The Hartford showroom will sell replacement windows to fit every style, as well as budget, and will have experts on hand to walk customers through the home renovation process, including vinyl options, colors, sizes, styles and more. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to visiting the showroom. The Window Nation team is following strict CDC guidelines including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, protective equipment and screenings for every appointment.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all customers, employees and their families amid COVID-19, the company is also offering residents the option to receive a virtual consultation and estimate via video conferencing. Homeowners can upload photos to receive precise measurements, and installs are completed outside with minimal disruption. Depending on a customer's individual preferences, needs and circumstances, Window Nation experts are still available to provide in- home consultations and education, while strictly adhering to CDC safety and sanitation guidelines.

The Magden brothers, who literally grew up in the window business, started the company in 2006 and now operate in 15 markets across the country. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 1 million windows in Chicago, Boston, St. Louis, Kansas City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Hartford, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus, Cincinnati and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.

