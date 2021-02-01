Window Nation Expands Its Ohio Footprint Due to Increased Demand

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Window Nation team is once again returning to their Buckeye State roots with the opening of the company's latest showroom at 11935 Tramway Drive, Suite B, Sharonville, adding new jobs and in-demand home solutions to the greater Cincinnati area. Services will extend to Kentucky and southeastern Indiana.

This marks the first Cincinnati showroom and 4th Ohio location for the company who also services multiple cities across Columbus and northeast Ohio.

Window Nation, the largest window replacement company in Ohio and 5th largest home remodeler in the country overall, is now open in Cincinnati. This marks the company's 4th Ohio-based location. The company, owned by Cleveland natives and brothers, Harley and Aaron Magden, will also service Kentucky and southeastern Indiana as well.

Window Nation co-founders and brothers Harley and Aaron Magden grew up in Cleveland, Ohio, where their passion for the home improvement industry began at an early age. The Magdens are third-generation home solution experts who followed in their father's footsteps by opening their own company – now the largest window replacement company in Ohio and 5th largest nationwide. Combined, the brothers bring decades of home remodeling experience and have installed over 1 million windows to-date.

"Ohio will always be home and hold a special place in our hearts, so it's really special to have the opportunity to help more residents there," says Aaron Magen, Window Nation president. "We want to give back to our fellow Ohioans, as they have been given back to us over the years. They are truly some of the most supportive, friendly and genuine individuals we've met along our journey – and, we can't wait to get to know more of them throughout the Queen City."

Window Nation selected the Cincinnati region based on several factors, including the city's booming housing market. Cincinnati continues to see a rise in housing prices, as more residents invest in their homes. According to Zillow, Cincinnati was recently ranked third for the fastest home price appreciation among the 50 largest metro areas in the country, just behind Columbus and San Francisco. Home values in the Cincinnati area increased by more than 15 percent between 2019 and 2020. Zillow notes that the city's housing market will only continue to grow over the next two years.

The Cincinnati showroom will sell replacement windows to fit every style, as well as budget, and will have experts on hand to walk customers through the home renovation process, including vinyl options, colors, sizes, styles and more. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to visiting the showroom. Window Nation team is following strict CDC guidelines including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, protective equipment and screenings for every appointment.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all customers, employees and their families amid COVID-19, the company is also offering residents the option to receive a virtual consultation and estimate via video conferencing. Homeowners can upload photos to receive precise measurements, and installs are completed outside with minimal disruption. Depending on a customer's individual preferences, needs and circumstances, Window Nation experts are still available to provide in- home consultations and education, while strictly adhering to CDC safety and sanitation guidelines.

In 2020, Window Nation was re-named the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. by Remodeling Magazine and the second largest non-franchise window retailer, marking the fourth year in a row Window Nation was recognized as being in the top five. The magazine looks at nearly 100,000 home remodeling companies in the country and makes its decision based on revenue, growth, surveys, customer input and more. Qualified Remodeler Magazine ranked Window Nation as the seventh largest remodeling firm in the U.S. for its total gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually. The company also earned a spot-on last year's Inc. 5000 list, being honored as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Other industry powerhouses, including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia have also been recognized.

Beyond providing exceptional home expertise and customer service, the company plans to have an active presence in the local community to support and foster relationships with new customers, especially throughout these unprecedented times.

The Window Nation team currently services 13 other locations throughout the U.S., recently opening a showroom in Chicago. The company also plans to a showroom in Dayton this coming May.

