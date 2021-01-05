Window Nation Expands to Greater Chicago Area Due to Increase of Residents Investing in Their Homes

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago… is our kind of town indeed! Window Nation is getting ready to call the Windy City home, with the opening of its latest showroom at 1263 Lakeview Drive, Romeoville, adding new jobs to the market. Window Nation, which is the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. with deep Midwest roots, also brings expert home solutions to the area, including servicing homeowners between Illinois and Indiana. This marks its largest service area in company history.

Window Nation co-founders and brothers, Harley and Aaron Magden

Although Window Nation is new to this particular market, it is not new to the industry, with 2021 marking its 15th year in business and installing over 1 million windows.

Window Nation selected the Chicago region based on several factors, including the city's growing housing market. Research shows Chicago-area residents continue to invest in their homes; as such, home values throughout the city have increased by 5.6 percent over the last year and are projected to rise 8.1 percent in 2021, according to Zillow. The Real Deal real estate publication also reports the greater Chicago area experienced the largest surge in home sales this past August since September 2013. Additionally, Chicago's diverse demographics and psychographics align with those in other cities where Window Nation continues to cultivate successful customer bases.

"We've been visiting Chicago for as long as I can remember and have the best memories of our time there, from the culture, people, architecture and of course, sports history," said Aaron Magden, president of Window Nation who co-founded the company with his brother Harley. "It's now coming full circle as we grow our business here and help a whole new generation of customers create the home of their dreams. We feel overwhelmingly grateful for our loyal customers and employees who continue to support us after all of these years, especially amid a year full of such tremendous challenges, loss and fear. That has not and will never be lost on us."

The Chicago showroom will sell replacement windows to fit every style, as well as budget, and will have experts on hand to walk customers through the home renovation process, including vinyl options, colors, sizes, styles and more. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to visiting the showroom. Window Nation is following strict CDC guidelines including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, protective equipment and screenings for every appointment.

In an effort to ensure the safety of all customers, employees and their families amid COVID-19, the company is also offering residents the option to receive a virtual consultation and estimate via video conferencing. Homeowners can upload photos to receive precise measurements, and installs are completed outside with minimal disruption. Depending on a customer's individual preferences, needs and circumstances, Window Nation experts are still available to provide in- home consultations and education, while strictly adhering to CDC safety and sanitation guidelines.

The Window Nation team currently services 12 other locations throughout the U.S. and brings decades of home remodeling experience to residents. Co-founders and brothers Harley and Aaron Magden grew up in the business as third-generation window replacement experts before starting the company in 2006. Additionally, Chicago's Sales Manager has over 25 years of experience providing home improvement solutions to customers throughout the local area.

In 2020, Window Nation was re-named the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. by Remodeling Magazine and the second largest non-franchise window retailer, marking the fourth year in a row Window Nation was recognized as being in the top five. The magazine looks at nearly 100,000 home remodeling companies in the country and makes its decision based on revenue, growth, surveys, customer input and more. Qualified Remodeler Magazine ranked Window Nation as the seventh largest remodeling firm in the U.S. for its total gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually. The company also earned a spot-on last year's Inc. 5000 list, being honored as one of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. Other industry powerhouses, including Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia have also been recognized.

Beyond providing exceptional home expertise and customer service, the company plans to have an active presence in the local community to support and foster relationships with new customers, especially throughout these unprecedented times.

About Window Nation:

Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 1 million windows in Boston, St. Louis, Kansas City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.

