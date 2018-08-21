Window Nation Joining Forces with Habitat for Humanity

"We were raised to take care of others first and give back to our community whenever possible," said Harley Magden, CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Aaron over 10 years ago. "We are very fortunate that our business is doing well – which means we not only take care of our employees, but also those in need within the communities we have a presence. Habitat is simply an amazing organization with a stellar reputation. Helping them build out homes is something we can all truly feel good about. Everyone should feel the joy and pride that comes with a place you call your own."

Window Nation is kicking-off its partnership with a day of service for employees to participate in local builds in the cities they have a presence. Moving forward, Window Nation will help Habitat for Humanity by providing windows, as well as the installation, for new homes in those same communities. The company's partners, Vytex and Soft-Lite Windows, will also contribute to these costs. Additionally, Window Nation will donate a portion from each sale to the nonprofit during the month of August, and then again in November, so customers can not only feel good about their new windows, but also giving back to their local community, too.

"Habitat for Humanity works in all 50 states and more than 70 countries around the world helping millions of people find safe, decent and affordable housing," says Mike Posko, Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake CEO. "We could not do any of this work without incredibly generous donations from companies like Window Nation. Its windows and doors transform houses into beautiful homes that children and families can grow and thrive in. With Window Nation's help, underserved communities suffering from vacancy and neglect are transformed into beautiful, vibrant neighborhoods that families want to call home. We could not be more grateful for its employees' help building homes, communities and hope here in Central Maryland, as well as across the country. Window Nation is an ideal partner, and we are excited to build a long-term partnership to help many more families in need."

Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 475,000 windows in Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Columbus and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.

