Window Nation Launches Partnership With HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk of Good Bones

INDIANAPOLIS, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation is partnering with well-known Indianapolis home rehabber, Mina Starsiak Hawk of HGTV's "Good Bones," to expand Window Nation's active footprint in the Indianapolis area. As a part of the collaboration, Window Nation, one of the country's largest window replacement companies, will have their products included in the build and design of homes rehabbed by Starsiak Hawk's company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, which is known for being the focal point of the HGTV series, "Good Bones." The partnership will kick off in May and run through 2021 and into 2022 with Starsiak Hawk's appearance in television, print, and radio promotions on behalf of Window Nation.

HGTV star Mina Starsiak Hawk joins the Window Nation family to create our home-improvement dream team with co-founders Aaron and Harley Magden.

"Mina is so talented, smart and creative – she is a favorite in our household, and someone we knew our customers would love learning from, too," said Harley Magden, CEO of Window Nation, a company he started with his brother, Aaron, 15 years ago. "Window Nation is thrilled to partner with Mina and Two Chicks and Hammer to build on the amazing work they've done over the years in Indianapolis– and to create wonderful content, share ideas and provide real guidance and help to our extended Indianapolis customers and beyond."

Mina Starsiak Hawk is a familiar face to TV audiences for her work rehabbing properties in need of repair in neglected properties in the Fountain Square, Bates Hendricks and surrounding neighborhoods in Indianapolis. Starsiak Hawk and the Two Chicks and Hammer crew are the focus of the popular HGTV show, "Good Bones," which airs its sixth season this summer.

Beyond the popular television series, Starsiak Hawk offers home renovation inspiration and DIY tips and tricks to her 500k Instagram followers and close to 200K Facebook fans. As a part of the Window Nation collaboration, Starsiak Hawk will be sharing educational content featuring Window Nation products including tips on window design, via her social media channels.

"We've had to spend so much time at home over the past year, people are being motivated to revamp their living spaces whether it's redecorating or making much-needed upgrades like installing new windows. We're happy to work with this family-run company to inspire people at home with our window designs and renovations," said Starsiak Hawk.

Window Nation's venture with Mina Starsiak Hawk comes at a time when interest in home improvement projects has skyrocketed. Consumers over the last year have shifted their spending habits away from travel and vacations, eating out, and entertaining, and shifted spending toward housing. Surveys conducted by Discover Home Loans in both March and August of 2020 revealed more than half of homeowners are planning home upgrades, a trend which expert say is continuing. Window upgrades rank high among home repairs.

Window Nation's Indianapolis showroom provides replacement windows to fit every style, as well as budget, and will have experts on hand to walk customers through the home renovation process, including vinyl options, colors, sizes, styles and more. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment prior to visiting the showroom. Window Nation is following strict CDC guidelines including social distancing, enhanced cleaning practices, protective equipment and screenings for every appointment. Virtual consultations and estimates are also available through video conference. The Indianapolis showroom is located at 5603 W Raymond St, Suite G, Indianapolis, IN 46241. Window Nation is the fifth largest replacement contractor in the U.S, according to Remodeling Magazine, with more than one million windows installed over 15 years in business.

About Window Nation:

The Magden brothers, who literally grew up in the window business, started the company in 2006 and now operate in 15 markets across the country. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 1 million windows in Chicago, Boston, St. Louis, Kansas City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Hartford, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus, Cincinnati and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.

About Mina Starsiak Hawk:

Mina is co-founder and owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer, star of HGTV's show Good Bones, a realtor, author and a dedicated mom. Good Bones has proven to be a breakout hit with season six airing this coming June. She has also been featured in several other HGTV shows including the hit special Very Brady Renovation series and Rock the Block. Mina recently opened a retail storefront in Indianapolis and is launching her own furniture collection later this year. She is also the author of Built Together, her kid's book she released earlier this year through Zonderkidz/HarperCollins Christian Publishing. Mina is represented by Arc Collective Inc.

