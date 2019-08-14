Window Nation Named One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

GLEN BURNIE, Md., August 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Window Nation, one of the country's leading replacement window companies, recently earned a spot on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list. Each year, Inc. Magazine honors the top private companies in the U.S. according to percentage revenue growth. Industry powerhouses, like Microsoft, Intuit, Oracle and Patagonia, have also appeared on the list over the years.

This marks the third year Window Nation was included on the list, surpassing its previous ranking each time. In 2014, the company ranked 4,832 then secured the 2,767 spot in 2017 and the 2,319 spot this year.

The Window Nation team currently services nine markets throughout the U.S. and brings decades of home remodeling experience to its customers. Co-founders and brothers Harley and Aaron Magden grew up in the business as third-generation window replacement experts before starting the company in 2006.

"The feelings of excitement and gratitude surrounding awards like this never get old," says Aaron Magden, co-owner and president. "It speaks to our tremendous growth and loyal customers, as well as our dedicated staff and the exceptional service they provide."

Last year, the company completed 15,000 new home projects, as well as expanded into two new areas, Indiana and North Carolina in 2019. They were also named the fifth largest replacement contractor in the U.S. by Remodeling Magazine and the second largest non-franchise window retailer.

Qualified Remodeler Magazine also ranked Window Nation as the seventh largest remodeling firm in the U.S. for its total gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually.

"We're constantly looking at ways we can continue to grow and evolve our business, especially when it comes to providing the best renovation experiences for our homeowners," explains Magden. "Therefore, we make it our top priority to listen to customer feedback, while remaining on the cutting edge of home innovation and industry trends. Our team can't wait to show customers what we have in store for them in 2020."

About Window Nation:

Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 500,000 windows in Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Indianapolis, Charlotte, Columbus and northeast Ohio. Learn more at www.WindowNation.com.

Contact:

Victoria Manenti

for Window Nation

330.402.0000

vmanenti@hellocle.com

SOURCE Window Nation

Related Links

https://www.windownation.com

