Window Nation Ranked 5th Largest Contractor in U.S.

"When we first made this list years ago, we were ranked as high as number 60," recalls Harley Magden, CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Aaron over 10 years ago. "Now here we are – two years in a row and we're in the top 5! That tells us all that we're on the right track and consider ourselves a fortunate group to be able to play some part in people's home projects," he added. "This ranking is a proud moment for our team, and it's all thanks to our employees and the customers we serve."

According to the magazine, 2017 was a growth year for many companies as the top 300 full-service remodelers earned 8% more in revenue versus the previous year and the top 150 replacement contractors earned an impressive 41% more last year than 2016.

"These are impressive numbers and we're proud and pleased that our industry is doing so well," said Magden. "A rising tide certainly does lift all ships and considering there was a down time in this business not that long ago, we're happy with the direction things are going and that homeowners are making improvements to their homes and investing in where they live. I'm genuinely happy we get to play a small part in that."

About Window Nation:

Window Nation was started in 2006 by two brothers who literally grew up in the window business, learning about home improvement, customer care and the difference a quality window can make. The company provides an unsurpassed selection of premium windows, doors and siding installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals. The company has replaced over 475,000 windows in Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Columbus and northeast Ohio. Learn more here.

