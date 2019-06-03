Window Nation Ranked 5ᵗʰ Largest Contractor in U.S.

"Our dad taught us to always focus on people first, from customers to employees. He believed that if everything you do centers around a relationship-first mentality, then the rest will always fall into place," said Harley Magden, CEO, who co-founded the company with his brother Aaron 13 years ago and literally grew up in the window business alongside their father. "We lost our dad last year, but we work hard each and every day to live his principals, which is why being recognized once again for growth and especially service excellence, is very meaningful to us all."

According to the magazine, 2018 was an exceptional year for the remodeling industry, which means consumers' confidence in home projects continues to grow. The top 150 replacement firms completed a total of 637,000+ jobs last year, an 11 percent increase from 2017. Collectively, these top firms earned $4.5 billion in 2018, a 16 percent increase from the previous year.

"We don't necessarily need a report to tell us that this industry as a whole is doing well, we see it and feel it every day," said Magden. "People are investing in where they live and making their house truly a home. When we talk with our customers, we learn about their plans beyond just the windows, and it's exciting. I'm genuinely happy we get to play a small part in that."

Window Nation, which was started in 2006, has replaced over 500,000 windows installed by highly skilled, licensed professionals within Maryland, Washington, D.C., northern Virginia, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Columbus, northeast Ohio, Indianapolis and Charlotte.

