Window Nation To Service St. Louis

The new showroom will sell replacement windows to fit every style, as well as budget, and will have experts on hand to walk customers through the seemingly daunting task of window replacement, including vinyl and wood options, colors, sizes, styles and more.

The company selected St. Louis to house its newest showroom because residents are passionate about planting roots and continue to invest more in their homes, steadily increasing the overall value of the city's housing market. Home values throughout the city have increased by nearly 2 percent over the last year and are projected to grow by another 1.7 percent by Spring 2020, according to Zillow. Additionally, St. Louis' diverse demographics and psychographics align with those in other cities where Window Nation continues to cultivate successful customer relationships.

"St. Louis is fantastic city filled with family-centric, hard-working and friendly individuals," explains Harley Magden, CEO, who co-founded Window Nation with this brother Aaron. "It's got that quintessential Midwestern character, much like where we grew up in Cleveland. It's exciting to expand our Midwest roots in an area where we can provide value to every type of homeowner."

This past year, Window Nation was named the 5th largest replacement contractor in the U.S. by Remodeling Magazine and the second largest non-franchise window retailer, marking the third year in a row Window Nation was recognized as being in the top five. The magazine looks at nearly 100,000 home remodeling companies in the country and makes its decision based on revenue, growth, surveys, customer input and more. Qualified Remodeler Magazine also ranked Window Nation as the seventh largest remodeling firm in the U.S. for its total gross sales, remodeling gross sales and the number of remodeling jobs completed annually.

Beyond providing superior home expertise and customer service, the company plans to have an active presence in the local community to support and foster relationships with new customers.

"With every market opening, we look at how we can best support our new city's needs – from both home improvement and personal perspectives," says Magden. "We care deeply about our customers and their well-being. As such, we have plan to participate in various customer-centric, goodwill initiatives to drive success in neighborhoods across St. Louis."

Additionally, Window Nation will be the official window replacement company of the St. Louis Cardinals. The partnership incorporates customer appreciation, as well as corporate messaging. Throughout the season, new Window Nation customers will be gifted a pair of tickets to games, plus they'll be entered to win a monthly VIP gameday experience, which includes two all-inclusive tickets and the opportunity to watch batting practice right on the field.

Window Nation will continue to rapidly expand by opening another new showroom in Boston this month, as well as Kansas City in June.

