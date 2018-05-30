Window Regulator Manufacturer, HANSUN, Announces Second Smart Facility

Kent Liao, CEO, HANSUN said: "We have been working hard to launch our state of art smart facility to continually improve the manufacturing of our aftermarket window regulator systems and processes. The smart facility will enable HANSUN to add value to all of our existing customers, and potential customers."

HANSUN, a Taiwan-based manufacturer, dedicated to producing first-class window regulators, with over twenty-eight years of design and manufacturing experience carries over 1,800 SKUs of window regulators which cover millions of automobiles throughout the world. The product depth makes HANSUN the leading supplier of window regulators. With headquarters located in Changhua, Taiwan, HANSUN services more than 100 customers globally in 30 countries. For a complete listing of products, please visit or headquarters website at www.hanyale.com.

Advancing productivity and improving the engineering process provides a competitive advantage in the automotive aftermarket industry for HANSUN. The company implements progressive technologies and regulates its manufacturing process to automate factory processes, increasing production efficiency and product quality. Every phase in the manufacturing process, including product design and development, packing and transportation is inspected throughout development.

About HANSUN

An ISO/TS16949 certified Taiwan manufacturer of Window Regulators, HANSUN is a leading supplier of Window Regulators to the Automotive Aftermarket. With more than 28 years of professional experience in design and manufacturing, HANSUN provides quality window regulators to customers all over the world.

HANSUN Contact:

Media Contact:

