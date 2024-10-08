Window World Proud to Sponsor Dogs for Veterans

Partnership with America's Vet Dogs to Raise Companions for Vets

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Window World®, America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is pleased to announce its partnership with America's VetDogs in training service dogs to be companions for veterans. America's VetDogs is a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities.

Josh and Tara Reed, along with Dave and Taunia Reed of Window World of Tidewater, are proudly sponsoring "Ace," a beautiful puppy who will be raised by Josie Hunt. Additionally, Pat and Angie Moran of Window World of Youngstown will sponsor the noble puppy "Liberty," who will be trained by Trish Powers. The dogs will undergo 15 months of proper training before they are paired with a military veteran, corresponding with their needs and disability.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with America's VetDogs, which perfectly complements our Window World Military Initiative," said Tammy Whitworth, CEO and Chairman of Window World. "This initiative not only underscores our commitment to empowering veterans and first responders but also embodies the spirit of community involvement that defines Window World. By nurturing these puppies, we are directly contributing to the incredible mission of America's VetDogs, helping to ensure that these future service dogs will provide essential support and companionship to those who have bravely served our country."

"Through this collaboration, we're expanding our impact and helping to transform the lives of heroes who have sacrificed so much for our nation," added Jamie McBride, board member and Window World corporate sponsor. "America's VetDogs' mission to provide highly skilled service dogs at no cost to veterans and first responders resonates deeply with our values. Together, we're not just changing lives; we're ensuring that those who've served can live with the independence and dignity they deserve."

To learn more about VetDogs and their mission, visit https://www.vetdogs.org.

To find out more about Window World's military initiative, please see https://www.windowworld.com/military-initiative.

About Window World®

Window World®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 220 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors, and other exterior products, with over 22 million windows sold to date. Window World received the highest score in the retailer segment of the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study of Customers' satisfaction with windows and patio doors. Visit www.jdpower.com/awards for more details.

Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares®, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $15 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World's commitment to honor and serve America's veterans, active military, and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations to the organization. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas, and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.

About America's VetDogs

For 20 years, America's VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America's VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America's VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America's VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

