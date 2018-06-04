Windowed Gable-Top Cartons Now Available from Carton Service

SHELBY, Ohio, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Carton Service CSi, LLC is pleased to announce a new service – the production of gable-top cartons with a see-through window. According to Company President Reid Lederer, "Our customers have been looking for this innovation for a while. And now thanks to a patent pending process, we can deliver on their request. We know that consumers want to see the contents of their packaged retail products – these new packages make that possible."

Ideal for food products as well as health and beauty products, gable-top cartons fit nicely on retail shelves with generous billboard space for branding and messaging. These cartons are also available with even more features for higher impact on the retail shelves. "If you can dream it, we can help you produce it," says Company VP of Business Development Scott Garverick. Mockups for customers making retail presentations are always available from the Carton Service Creative Services Team.

The cartons will make their debut at Expo Pack Mexico in the NiMCO Booth1402. They will also be shown at the upcoming International Dairy Deli Bake Association Event in New Orleans, LA June 10-12 and the Summer Fancy Food Show in NYC June 30-July 2.

Carton Service CSi, LLC has been delivering folding cartons via offset and flexographic printing since 1926. Competitively serving small-to-large quantity runs, Carton Service maintains expertise in: UV printing and UV coating production, in-line vision systems, quality operating system procedures, and specialty converting applications such as security tags, milk and foil stock converting, embossing and direct contact food carton production. Carton Service has in house design & packaging structure teams to help you get your product to market and all services are conveniently under one roof for better control of quality, competitiveness & responsiveness for your supply chain. 800.533.7744.

