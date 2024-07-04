Windows and Doors Market size is set to grow by USD 157.3 billion from 2024-2028, Growing urbanization and population growth boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global windows and doors market size is estimated to grow by USD 157.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.86% during the forecast period. Growing urbanization and population growth is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in demand for automatic doors for cleanrooms. However, environmental concerns for wood windows and doors poses a challenge. Key market players include ANDERSEN Corp., B.G. S.r.l, Century Plyboards Ltd., Deceuninck Group, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., LIXIL Corp., Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co., Masco Corp., Masonite Corp., MI Windows and Doors LLC, Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, Pella Corp., Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., PGT Custom Windows and Doors, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pratan Fenestration LLP, Rosati Windows, Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co..

Windows And Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.86% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 157.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled ANDERSEN Corp., B.G. S.r.l, Century Plyboards Ltd., Deceuninck Group, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., LIXIL Corp., Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co., Masco Corp., Masonite Corp., MI Windows and Doors LLC, Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, Pella Corp., Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., PGT Custom Windows and Doors, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pratan Fenestration LLP, Rosati Windows, Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co.

The windows and doors market is projected to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for windows and doors in cleanroom environments. Cleanrooms require the installation of specialized windows and doors to ensure minimal microbial contamination and prevent cross-contamination. Commercial end-users such as laboratories and hospitals, which frequently utilize cleanrooms, will drive this trend. Cleanroom windows and doors are typically constructed from materials like painted aluminum, stainless steel, and glass, which facilitate HVAC system integration and airtight entrances. These features minimize dust particle entry while maintaining microbiological levels within acceptable limits. Automatic doors in cleanrooms possess essential characteristics, including resistance to temperature, humidity, and pressure. They offer temperature control capabilities and minimize air leaks, ensuring airtightness. Space requirements are optimized, and doors open and close quickly for energy conservation and contamination prevention. Sensors, photocells, or push buttons are used for easy access without disrupting work processes. Lastly, these doors are simple to clean, ensuring continuous hygiene maintenance. Given these factors, the global windows and doors market is poised for growth during the forecast period.

The Windows and Doors market is thriving, with significant growth in both residential and non-residential buildings. Key players focus on raw materials, skilled labor, and technological developments to meet increasing demand. Residential segment growth is driven by structural shifts in lifestyles and people's desire for premium designs, colors, and features in their homes. Nonresidential segment growth is fueled by government spending on housing, public infrastructure, and FDI policies. Technological advancements include smart doors, smart glass with sensors, and energy-efficient solutions like solar panel windows and micro mirror glazing. Climate, cloud cover, and security breaches influence consumer preferences. Architectural features, holiday homes, and open-plan designs also impact market trends. Homeowners prioritize energy efficiency, modern designs, and irregular shapes with wide glazing areas and artistic details. Developed economies lead the market, with a focus on energy costs, display, and image.

• The global windows and doors market is experiencing notable growth, yet this expansion comes with environmental concerns, particularly deforestation. Deforestation, a significant contributor to global warming, has seen a decline in forested areas over the past decade. This trend is driven by expanding industries, urbanization, and the growing wooden furniture market. Governments worldwide have implemented measures to prevent further tree cutting, impacting the availability of raw materials like wood and steel for manufacturing. Consequently, manufacturing cycles are disrupted, and the number of windows and doors produced may be reduced. Therefore, deforestation and its associated environmental issues pose a challenge to the growth of the global windows and doors market during the forecast period.

• The Windows and Doors market faces several challenges in various sectors. In housing, homeowners seek energy efficiency and modern designs, including premium colors, features, and artistic details. Developed economies prioritize smart doors and glass, sensors, and climate control. Government spending on infrastructure projects, such as airports and dams, drives demand for wide glazing areas and large doors. FDI policies impact the market, with increased investment leading to advanced technologies like solar panel windows and micro mirror glazing. However, security breaches and irregular shapes pose challenges. Housing, public infrastructure, and construction projects all influence market trends. Energy costs and open-plan design also play a role, with homeowners seeking energy-efficient solutions and sleek, unobstructed spaces.

1.1 Residential- The residential windows and doors market experiences significant sales in developed countries like the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and France, driven by the increasing adoption of smart home technology. Consumers prioritize products that improve home decor and are user-friendly. Smart home integrators can capitalize on this trend by offering customized solutions for light and privacy control. Energy efficiency is a growing concern due to climate change, leading to the preference for energy-efficient glass, such as Low-E glass, over regular construction glass. Green building initiatives, like the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Homes, promote energy conservation and eco-friendly practices. Governments worldwide are integrating green buildings with intelligent buildings, creating opportunities for market growth in the residential segment.

The Windows and Doors market encompasses the production, distribution, and installation of doors and windows for both residential and non-residential buildings. In the residential segment, people seek energy-efficient, stylish, and secure solutions for their homes, leading to a demand for doors and windows with modern designs, premium colors, and artistic details. In the non-residential sector, commercial buildings require functional and durable doors and windows with wide glazing areas and irregular shapes to accommodate architectural designs. Structural shifts in lifestyles and societal trends influence the market, with a growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Technological developments, such as smart home integration and advanced insulation materials, further drive innovation. Government spending on housing and public infrastructure, as well as favorable FDI policies, contribute to market growth in developed economies. Raw materials, skilled labor, and the availability of high-quality components are essential factors in the production process. The industry continues to evolve, offering a wide range of doors and windows to cater to diverse customer needs and preferences.

The Windows and Doors market encompasses the production, distribution, and installation of doors and windows for both residential and non-residential buildings. In the residential segment, people's lifestyles and structural shifts drive demand for doors and windows that offer modern designs, premium colors, and features, as well as energy efficiency and security. In the nonresidential segment, commercial buildings, public infrastructure projects, and construction sites require large quantities of doors and windows for new developments and renovations. Factors influencing the market include climate, cloud cover, and the need for security. Technological developments, such as smart doors, smart glass, sensors, and solar panel windows, are transforming the industry. Raw materials and skilled labor are essential inputs, while government spending on housing, public infrastructure, and FDI policies can impact market growth. The market caters to various sectors, including housing, airports, dams, and hydroelectric projects, among others. The large population and construction sector in developed economies offer significant opportunities.

