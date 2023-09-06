Windows and Doors Market to increase by USD 124.08 billion from 2022 to 2027, Construction market gaining traction to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The windows and doors market is expected to grow by USD 124.08 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.55% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by End-user (Residential and Commercial), Material (Wood, Steel, Plastic, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Windows and Doors Market

The construction market is gaining traction and is a key factor driving market growth. In recent years, buildings have seen a rise in new constructions and renovations. The strong demand for window and door products from the commercial segment, due to an increase in sales both on the internet and offline, as well as robust economic growth and increased consumer confidence, has been a major driver of retail expansion. The number of distribution centers that aim to ensure better supply chain processes and faster delivery is increasing due to the growing popularity of online trade. Residential is one of the latest constructions to come into existence for clients who are comfortable living in condominiums, houses, and luxury apartments. The demand for housing from segments such as first-home buyers is increasing trends in preferences among younger generations and changes to consumption patterns because of evolving lifestyles and disposable income. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detailed information by purchasing a report

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the windows and doors market: ANDERSEN Corp., B.G. S.r.l, Century Plyboards Ltd., Deceuninck Group, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., LIXIL Corp., Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co., Masco Corp., Masonite Corp., MI Windows and Doors LLC, Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, Pella Corp., Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., PGT Custom Windows and Doors, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pratan Fenestration LLP, Rosati Windows , Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co.

, Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co. Windows and Doors Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 8.55% YOY growth in 2023.

Keg Segments

The residential segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In advanced markets such as the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and France, where there has been an enormous increase in adoption of Smart Home or Home Automation Technologies, sales of windows and doors are very strong for domestic customers. In addition, products that can enhance the visual appeal of a home interior and are easy to use and install have become increasingly sought after by consumers.

With the rapid change in climatic conditions around the world because of high carbon emissions, energy efficiency, and conservation are playing an increasingly important role. Furthermore, governments across the world have undertaken green building initiatives to reduce emissions and energy consumption. To facilitate the effective use of water conservation and the design of healthy, comfortable, and environmentally friendly homes is the primary objective of IGBC Green Homes. Hence, these factors are expected to segment growth during the forecast period. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a FREE Sample

Related Reports:

The automatic doors market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,390.33 million.

The Advanced Building Materials Market size is estimated to grow by USD 17,001.89 million at a CAGR of 5.34% between 2022 and 2027.

Windows And Doors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 124.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ANDERSEN Corp., B.G. S.r.l, Century Plyboards Ltd., Deceuninck Group, JELD WEN HOLDING Inc., LIXIL Corp., Marvin Lumber and Cedar Co., Masco Corp., Masonite Corp., MI Windows and Doors LLC, Neuffer Windows Doors GmbH, Pella Corp., Performance Doorset Solutions Ltd., PGT Custom Windows and Doors, Ply Gem Residential Solutions, Pratan Fenestration LLP, Rosati Windows, Vinylguard Window and Door Systems Ltd., Weru GmbH, and YKK Group Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End User

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio