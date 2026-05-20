NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has released a new review examining the growing demand for Windows-exclusive software on Mac devices and identifying Parallels Desktop as a leading solution for users who need to run PC applications on macOS.

The review arrives as more professionals transition to Apple silicon Macs while continuing to depend on Windows-only business software, enterprise tools, engineering applications, and legacy programs that remain unavailable on macOS.

Why Windows Apps Still Matter for Mac Users

According to the report, the demand for virtualization software has increased as Apple silicon systems no longer support Boot Camp. Many organizations and individual users now rely on virtualization platforms to run Windows apps on Mac without rebooting or purchasing separate hardware.

Expert Consumers evaluated Parallels Desktop based on setup experience, compatibility, macOS integration, workflow functionality, and business usability. The review highlighted the platform's ability to run Windows 11 on Arm on Apple silicon Macs while supporting a broad range of Windows applications through Microsoft's built-in emulation layer.

The publication noted that many professional workflows still depend on Windows-first software. Database management tools, accounting applications, enterprise productivity software, and engineering platforms continue to play an important role in corporate and technical environments.

Windows Apps That Don't Run on macOS

The review identified several commonly used Windows applications and platforms that either lack native macOS versions or offer limited Mac functionality. Examples include:

Microsoft Access

Microsoft Project

Power BI Desktop

SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS)

Bluebeam Revu

ArcGIS Pro

TikTok Live Studio

Revit

SolidWorks

Certain Windows-only enterprise and legacy applications

Expert Consumers stated that many Mac users still require access to these applications for work, education, finance, engineering, software development, and business operations.

How Parallels Desktop Helps Run Windows Apps on Mac

Parallels Desktop was recognized for allowing Windows and macOS applications to run side by side on the same device. Features such as Coherence Mode allow Windows applications to appear more like Mac apps by launching directly from the Dock without displaying the full Windows desktop.

The review also referenced product analytics from Parallels indicating that users run more than 200,000 different Windows applications on Apple silicon Macs through the platform.

According to Expert Consumers, this broad compatibility helps users maintain productivity while continuing to use Mac hardware.

Focus on Pro Edition and Business Features

The review highlighted several editions of the software, including the Standard Edition, Pro Edition, and Business Edition.

The Standard Edition was noted for supporting general productivity tasks and common Windows applications.

The Pro Edition received particular attention for its advanced workflow capabilities aimed at developers, testers, and technical professionals. Expert Consumers cited snapshot management tools, Visual Studio Code integration, Vagrant and Packer support, GitHub Actions automation support, and natural language virtual machine control through Copilot integration in the VS Code extension.

The publication also noted that the Pro Edition includes tools for simulating adverse network conditions, which may assist software testing and development workflows.

For graphics-related workloads, the review stated that Parallels Desktop supports DirectX 11.1 and OpenGL 4.1. The report clarified that while many Windows applications and lighter games function well in virtual environments, some DirectX 12 and anti-cheat protected titles may still face compatibility limitations.

The Business Edition was recognized for features that support deployment and management across organizations. Expert Consumers reported that businesses increasingly require solutions that allow employees to access Windows-only corporate tools while continuing to use Mac hardware in hybrid and remote work environments.

Growing Demand for Windows on Mac Solutions

Expert Consumers stated that virtualization remains a practical approach for users searching for how to run Windows apps on Mac, particularly as Apple silicon adoption continues across personal and enterprise computing.

The publication concluded that Parallels Desktop provides a streamlined way to access Windows-exclusive software on macOS while maintaining integration with the broader Mac ecosystem.

The full review can be read on the Expert Consumers website.

About Parallels Desktop

Parallels is a global software company specializing in cross-platform solutions that enable users to run Windows, Linux, and macOS environments on a single Mac device. With nearly twenty years of development and millions of active users, Parallels supports home users, students, professionals, and enterprise teams seeking efficient cross-platform workflows. The company serves more than fifty thousand businesses with virtualization, management, and development tools built for modern computing environments.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org