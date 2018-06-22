Windows Down or Air Conditioning Going, Stay Safe With Financial Education Benefit Center's Roadside Assistance

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With temperatures still creeping higher all the time as the summer season approaches, people are doing their best to stay cooled down. Car rides, long or short, tend to get heated pretty quickly and people might be left wondering which is better: to run the air conditioning or to roll the windows down and let the breeze in. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits program, has done some looking around and found out some potentially surprising information.

If traveling a lot, or just trying to be aware of how much gas is burned, and trying to keep cool at the same time, there might be some confusion over what will hurt gas mileage less. Technically speaking,both running the air conditioning and having the windows down will hurt gas mileage. Running the AC puts a strain on the engine and having the windows down will induce drag on the vehicle, requiring more gas to be used to maintain speed. The most fuel-efficient answer would then be to drive with the windows up and AC off, but most people aren't interested in that. "Staying cool doesn't just feel good, it may help people perform better while driving. Being distracted by the heat could raise the risk of some sort of incident while driving, and dehydration and overheating are a serious problem in a place like a car where heat gets trapped inside with little way out. It may mean losing a few miles to the gallon, but taking care of yourself while driving is important, too," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Individuals aren't all that can get overheated - sometimes cars can too and that can sometimes be a little difficult to manage. FEBC offers roadside assistance for its members for situations just like a car's engine overheating or other potential vehicle troubles. These benefits are not meant to be used to replace auto insurance. "We want people to be safe, whether in the summer or winter. Offering access to roadside assistance is just one of the ways we do what we can to keep our members safe," said Molina.

