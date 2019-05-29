Windows Mixed Reality Headsets To Gain Viveport And Viveport Infinity Support Starting June 5

Viveport boasts a curated library of over 1,700 diverse titles with over 600 available in Viveport Infinity. At launch, over 200 Infinity titles will be compatible with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, allowing WMR owners to take advantage of the subscription service starting June 5. For developers, adding support for Windows Mixed Reality will increase their audience for Viveport content.

"This summer, Viveport is expanding to embrace all major PC VR devices including the HTC VIVE® family, Oculus Rift and Oculus Rift S and soon Windows Mixed Reality and the Valve Index," said Rikard Steiber, President of Viveport. "Viveport Infinity offers all members unparalleled value and choice when it comes to experiencing and discovering VR content. In addition, we're connecting Viveport developers to an increased audience pool to monetize their content."

"We're excited our customers now have an additional opportunity to discover some of the best content VR has to offer at an accessible price through Viveport Infinity," said Dan Newell, Director of Mixed Reality at Microsoft. "Adding Windows Mixed Reality support on Viveport strengthens the VR ecosystem for consumers and developers alike."

Compatible WMR headsets include: Acer, HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and Samsung.

Viveport Infinity Benefits

The first unlimited and platform agnostic subscription service for virtual reality, Viveport Infinity is the place to start discovering all that VR has to offer. At $12.99 a month, or less with a prepaid annual subscription, Viveport Infinity offers the opportunity to try VR's popular and indie titles at an accessible price. With hundreds of titles compatible with Windows Mixed Reality headsets, Viveport Infinity offers thousands of dollars in savings.

New titles are added to Viveport Infinity every month as the subscription library constantly evolves and expands. Top titles such as RUSH and Gun Club VR by Binary Mill, Final Assault by Phaser Lock Interactive and I Expect You To Die by Shell Games were added to Viveport Infinity in just the past month, as the value of the service continues to increase.

In addition, as Viveport Infinity members, Windows Mixed Reality users will also gain access to exclusive membership benefits. With a Viveport Infinity account, members are entitled to perks such as premium content on Viveport Video, monthly coupons, weekend deals and free title giveaways.

Developer Benefits

As Viveport continues to welcome new audiences and devices onto its platform, Viveport Infinity developers experience greater reach and potential profits. Viveport Infinity developers earn 80 percent of platform revenue sales through the end of 2019. In addition, with a consumer's unlimited access to content, more developers can monetize a single member with Viveport Infinity, increasing potential revenue for a developer.

About Viveport

Viveport is a global platform, VR subscription service, and app store operating in more than 60 countries. Customers can experience over 1,700 VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. Viveport supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone, and mobile devices. This year, Viveport Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service.

For more information on Viveport, please visit: https://www.viveport.com/

