WindowSight Revolutionizes The Art World - Streaming Art on TV

The revenue structure is designed for subscribers to directly support artists they enjoy, by sending 50 - 60 percent of the monthly subscription cost directly to the artists.

"We are creating a new market for people to have access to visual art, as we believe art is for everyone. Understanding musicians may feel streaming platforms like Spotify should offer better compensation, we made it our mission to financially support the artists our subscribers enjoy," stated Pol Rosset, CEO and Co-Founder at WindowSight.

The streaming content includes curated contemporary visual art such as paintings, illustrations, photography, video and digital art. The streaming gallery displays over 10,000 curated pieces, from over 150 artists, spanning 6 continents. See how it works and hear from the artists .

"As a photographer, I'm thrilled to share my images of nature and our planet; my goal is to spread awareness and promote conservation," said Tim Laman , award winning photographer for National Geographic, TIME, NYT, and the BBC.

Available now on iOS and Android mobile devices, download through the App Store or Google Play with immediate streaming on most Smart TVs . WindowSight will be available through Roku and the Amazon Fire Stick in Q1 of 2022. Free for All plan or a monthly subscription package starting at $5.99.

WindowSight is a Visual Arts streaming platform, providing access to unlimited, curated, global content, while supporting artists through an equitable revenue system. WindowSight, based in Barcelona and conceived by a family of entrepreneurs and art lovers to revolutionize the way we consume visual art, making it as easily accessible to consumers, as is the streaming of music and movies on any mobile device. Visit WindowSight , Instagram , YouTube or stop by MWC21 in Barcelona, Hall 2 Stand 2D4.1A, June 28th - July 29th.

Image selection: Artwork-Mireia Cifuentes : Artwork-Enric Gener : Logo

