WindRose Health Investors Completes Recapitalization of Healthmap Solutions, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the completion of an equity recapitalization of Healthmap Solutions, Inc. ("Healthmap" or the "Company") with a commitment of $85 million. Healthmap is a specialty health management company focused on progressive diseases, with particular expertise in kidney populations. Health plans, including Medicare Advantage and employer-sponsored plans, as well as accountable care organizations (ACOs) and provider groups turn to Healthmap's value-based solutions to improve the clinical and financial performance of this high-risk, high-cost patient population. Healthmap is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Vattamattam, and Chief Operating Officer and Founder, Andrew Wall, who will continue to drive the Company's growth strategy.

WindRose partnered with Healthmap's executive team to provide additional capital to support future growth. With WindRose's investment, Healthmap will be able to expand into new markets to provide its services to additional patients with chronic kidney disease.

Joe Vattamattam commented, "We are excited to have WindRose as a partner as we continue to expand our geographic reach across new health plans. WindRose's investment coupled with their deep network of relationships in the healthcare market will be incredibly valuable as we enter our next phase of growth."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Joe, Drew, the rest of the management team, and the Company's highly accomplished Board of Directors," said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner with WindRose. "We have evaluated many businesses in this sector and have identified Healthmap as the premier platform. The Healthmap team has created a differentiated solution in an area of increasing focus for health plans. We look forward to supporting the Company's continued growth."

McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an operator of a specialty health management company focused on progressive diseases, with a particular expertise in kidney health populations. The company's platform offers medical cost management, quality reporting, close care gaps, and risk adjustment, revenue optimization, all aimed at achieving the clinical and financial goals of health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOS) and provider groups, helping align the fragmented healthcare delivery system to realize value-based care initiatives through population health, data analytics, and coordinated care. For more information please visit www.healthmapsolutions.com.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.4 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States.

For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

Media Contacts:

Blicksilver Public Relations

Lisa Baker, 914-725-5949, lisa@blicksilverpr.com or

Caroline Luz, 203-656-2829, caroline@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors, LLC