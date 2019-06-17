WindRose Health Investors Completes Recapitalization of Ovation Fertility

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the recapitalization of its portfolio company, Ovation Fertility ("Ovation"), by investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners ("MSCP"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Ovation is a leading provider of fertility laboratory services, including in-vitro fertilization laboratory services ("IVF"), genetic testing, egg & embryo storage and other services for the fertility industry. Ovation Fertility's IVF and genetics laboratories and affiliated practices work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. WindRose completed its majority investment in Ovation in June of 2015.

"The recapitalization of Ovation creates an exceptional outcome for the Company and its physician partners, while also delivering an outstanding return to our investors," said Alex Buzik, Partner of WindRose. "We are proud to have been able to execute on our growth strategy with Ovation's leadership team and deliver the business to a new partner who will continue to support the excellent clinical service that Ovation provides its patients."

"WindRose has been an outstanding partner for Ovation, and we are grateful for their commitment to improving and growing our business," said Nate Snyder, CEO of Ovation. "We are excited to continue the momentum we have built over the last four years and to extend our physician partnerships across the country to provide our patients with best-in-class fertility services."

Harris Williams acted as sole financial advisor to Ovation. McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of live birth through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation's IVF and genetics laboratories and affiliated practices work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preimplantation genetic testing. Ovation also provides donor eggs that come with the world's first Euploid Embryo Guarantee®, as well as secure frozen egg, embryo and sperm long-term storage; consultative services to help IVF laboratories improve quality and performance; and fertility preservation programs that enable more women to freeze their eggs and build future families. Learn more about Ovation's vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose") makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.4 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at info@windrose.com.

