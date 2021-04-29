WindRose Health Investors Completes Sale Of myNEXUS To Anthem

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of myNEXUS, Inc. ("myNEXUS" or the "Company"), to Anthem, Inc. ("Anthem"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

myNEXUS is a post-acute benefit management company helping its payor clients to enable and coordinate care in the home. myNEXUS delivers integrated clinical support services for approximately 1.7 million Medicare Advantage members across 20 states. The Company deploys a user-friendly platform for providers to automate the home visit authorization process, speed time to care, increase provider effectiveness and improve member satisfaction. The digital platform combines an advanced analytic rules engine, with a clinical staff of over 250 clinicians to effectively plan for and to optimize home care. Additionally, myNEXUS has established a nationwide network of high performing home health providers and nurse agencies including nine of the top ten highest quality national and local providers. WindRose completed its majority investment in myNEXUS in October 2014.

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to partner with myNEXUS and its management team," said Oliver Moses, Managing Partner of WindRose. "The incredible growth myNEXUS achieved over the course of our investment is a testament to the Company's ability to deliver improved clinical outcomes for home-bound patients, enable high quality providers and improve the cost of care for its payor customers."

"WindRose was a tremendous partner to us and we are grateful for their support and commitment to helping us grow our business," said Juan Vallarino, CEO of myNEXUS. "The myNEXUS team is excited to partner with Anthem to build upon the value we deliver to our customers and their members. The strength of Anthem's Diversified Business Group platform will allow us to broaden our capabilities as we strive to transform how quality healthcare is delivered to the people we serve."

About myNEXUS

myNEXUS is a post-acute benefits management company focused on delivering innovative home and community-based product offerings. myNEXUS provides comprehensive management services to health plans and other risk-bearing organizations on an at-risk or fee-for-service basis for total medical expense related to Integrated Home Health, Stars Performance Improvement Program, Social Determinants of Health, Inpatient Avoidance and Clinical Programs. For further information, please visit www.mynexuscare.com.

About WindRose

WindRose Health Investors, LLC makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email WindRose at [email protected].

About Anthem

Anthem is a leading health benefits company dedicated to improving lives and communities and making healthcare simpler. Through its affiliated companies, Anthem serves more than 116 million people, including more than 43 million within its family of health plans. We aim to be the most innovative, valuable and inclusive partner. For more information, please visit www.antheminc.com or follow @AnthemInc on Twitter.

