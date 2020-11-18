WindRose Health Investors Names Operating Partner

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that Cherrill Farnsworth, a highly successful healthcare entrepreneur and CEO, has joined WindRose as an Operating Partner. In that role, she will assist WindRose in evaluating healthcare investments and work with portfolio companies to maximize operational proficiency and growth.

A pioneer in healthcare, Ms. Farnsworth has spent over 30 years building and leading numerous, successful healthcare businesses. In 2008, WindRose partnered with Ms. Farnsworth when it made a majority equity investment in HealthHelp, an innovative specialty benefit management company. Under Ms. Farnsworth's leadership as CEO, HealthHelp grew rapidly and WindRose ultimately realized a greater than 5x return on its investment.

WindRose's Managing Partner, Oliver T. Moses, said, "Through our past partnership with Cherrill, we have come to know her as a leader with exceptional operational instincts combined with a strong will to win. Her capabilities and strength of character make her an ideal teammate and we could not be more pleased to be partnering with Cherrill in this next phase of her career."

Ms. Farnsworth said, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join WindRose in its mission to support healthcare entrepreneurs. I had so many experienced and able businesspeople help me in my career, and it is definitely time for me to give back and do the same for others. To do so alongside those with whom I have worked for many years and with whom I share a common work ethic and values is ideal."

About Cherrill Farnsworth

Cherrill Farnsworth is an influential national expert on health care change and an entrepreneur who has started seven successful companies over the course of her career. Nationally recognized for her achievements, she has received the KPMG Peat Marwick High Tech Entrepreneur of the Year Award and the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The National Association of Specialty Health Organizations has named her "Most Influential in Specialty Health."

Houston named her a Woman on the Move as early in her career as 1986. In 2015, she was elected to the prestigious Committee of 200, a membership organization of the world's most successful women entrepreneurs and corporate innovators. Also, Farnsworth is an active elected member of the Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation.

Ms. Farnsworth is a regular speaker at business and health care symposia. Since 1984, Ms. Farnsworth has been a regular spokesperson before the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). She has testified on the need to regulate quality in radiology at the House Ways & Means Committee and Congress. She is also a member of the National Quality Forum (NQF), which was formed by the U.S. Senate in response to the Institute of Medicine's report on medical mistakes.

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose Health Investors, LLC makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. We focus on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $1.2 billion in investments and is currently investing out of its fifth fund. We are based in New York City and invest in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected].

