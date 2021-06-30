Windrose Recovery announces the addition of Positive Sobriety Institute to their family of addiction treatment programs

CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Recovery is pleased to announce that Positive Sobriety Institute is joining their family of privately owned addiction treatment programs in the Midwest.

Positive Sobriety Institute (PSI) provides personalized, comprehensive addiction treatment for professionals and individuals in Chicago and throughout the country in a safe, discreet, and supportive environment. Led by a multidisciplinary team of addiction specialists, PSI addresses the full spectrum of clients' recovery needs so they can return to their personal and professional lives feeling strong, productive, and inspired.

"Positive Sobriety Institute is a well-respected and established program that has provided effective and crucial treatment to those suffering from substance use and co-occurring mental health and medical conditions since 2014. We are honored to join forces with this program in offering comprehensive intensive outpatient programming in downtown Chicago," says Dr. Chantelle Thomas, Executive Clinical Director at Windrose Recovery, "This opportunity to support the continued growth of a program specialized in treating impaired professionals feels very timely in light of the challenges essential workers have faced over the last year."

PSI's Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) specialize in providing tailored treatment to health care professionals and executives in high-stress, high-accountability roles, as well as individuals looking for a personalized treatment experience. After clients complete their treatment at PSI, they can access a continuing care program that provides guidance, support, and community throughout their recovery journey.

Dr. Daniel Angres, nationally renowned addiction expert and PSI's Medical Director, also leads PSI's Multidisciplinary Comprehensive Assessment Program (M-CAP), an additional offering for impaired professionals. By thoroughly evaluating individuals based on personal history, severity of addiction, and mental and physical health, the M-CAP can determine a client's fitness for duty in their professional field. The M-CAP also provides individuals with a comprehensive treatment plan, including referrals to appropriate levels of care.

"Positive Sobriety Institute is excited to join Windrose Recovery in their pursuit of clinical excellence and personalized addiction treatment," says Dr. Angres. "We are aligned in our mission and values, and we are very pleased to make our partnership official."

Working closely in the same region for the last six years has led to great respect between Windrose Recovery and PSI, making this a natural partnership. As the newest member in Windrose Recovery's family of treatment programs, Positive Sobriety Institute will join The Manor, Midwest Detox, and Windrose Counseling in providing evidence-based, holistic treatment that is uniquely tailored to create healthy and fulfilling lives for each client.

About Windrose Recovery

Envisioned by leading mental health and addiction professionals, Windrose Recovery is a privately owned family of addiction treatment programs in the Midwest providing truly personalized treatment to help individuals and their loved ones break free from the cycle of substance use disorders. What began in 2015 with the opening of The Manor, an eleven-bed residential addiction treatment center in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, has now evolved into a full continuum of care that includes Midwest Detox for medical detoxification and Windrose Counseling for outpatient treatment services in Milwaukee, and Positive Sobriety Institute for outpatient care in Chicago.

