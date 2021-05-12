Windrose Recovery announces the opening of new intensive outpatient addiction treatment program in Brookfield Wisconsin

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Recovery, a family of independently owned addiction treatment programs in southeastern Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest program, Windrose Counseling.

Windrose Counseling offers comprehensive, personalized outpatient treatment for substance dependence that addresses every aspect of each individual's journey. Windrose Counseling's Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) focuses on collaborating with individuals to implement holistic, evidence-based treatment uniquely tailored to address their needs and create healthy and fulfilling lives.

The program's state-of-the-art location in suburban Milwaukee features a thoughtfully designed space connected to Windrose Recovery's Midwest Detox—a program that gives those struggling with substance use disorders a private detoxification and stabilization experience with respect, dignity, and expertise. The integration of these services is intentional, providing individuals with convenient access to the next steps in their recovery journey.

"We are excited to bring a new approach to the addiction treatment available locally," says Ryan Schneider, LCSW, CSAC, Administrator of Midwest Detox and Windrose Counseling. "Many of our clients are seeking treatment that addresses the whole person, including important deeper psychological factors that addiction is often rooted within. We have found that when treatment creates a space for clients to explore the issues surrounding and preceding their addiction, they're able to create a process of change which resonates internally and thus is far more likely to be sustained."

Rather than treating alcohol and drug dependence as a standalone issue, Windrose Counseling works collaboratively with each patient to address the source of the problem and co-create a sustainable plan towards wellness and lasting recovery. Through powerful and impactful group experiences and insight gained from individual sessions, those struggling with addictive substances will strengthen their ability to make choices that align with their values.

About Windrose Recovery

Envisioned by leading mental health and addiction professionals, Windrose Recovery is an independently owned family of addiction treatment programs in Southeastern Wisconsin providing truly personalized treatment to help individuals and their loved ones break free from the cycle of substance use disorders. What began in 2015 with the opening of The Manor, an eleven-bed residential addiction treatment center in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine Forest, has now evolved into a full continuum of care that includes Midwest Detox for medical detoxification and Windrose Counseling for outpatient treatment services.

