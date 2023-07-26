Windrose Technology and Decathlon launched new low-carbon logistics initiative for zero-emission heavy-duty trucks commercial deployment, together with China's leading logistics operator Rokin

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Technology, a leading developer of zero-emission and intelligent heavy-duty trucks, launches road testing of its electric trucks for world's leading sporting goods retailer Decathlon, joined by Rokin Logistics, one of the largest logistics operators in China. Previously Rokin Logistics has already made a strategic investment in Windrose as well as placed an order for up to 200 trucks, with delivery starting in 2024.

Decathlon's objective is 20% lower absolute CO2 emissions by 2026 compared to emissions measured in 2021. The business growth will inevitably bring about the growth of logistics carbon emissions. Therefore, Windrose Technology, Rokin Logistics and Decathlon will jointly explore the use of new energy heavy trucks to achieve Decathlon China's low-carbon logistics strategic goal.

David Wang, vice president of Decathlon China, commented, "Decathlon's absolute carbon emission reduction target is our latest ambition to tackle climate change. This means that as our business grows, more trucks would be on the road. However, our absolute carbon emissions must be reduced. Decathlon's green logistics is a commitment to sport lovers in China for low-carbon delivery. It is also an important strategy to explore the transformation of decarbonising our business model. We must accelerate the technological innovation to drive low-carbon business transformation. This requires close cooperation along the value chain. It is important for us to explore innovative solutions with our partners. The new energy heavy trucks deployment is a breakthrough green low-carbon technology and a key milestone of Decathlon's low-carbon logistics strategy."

Xingming Xiong, CEO of Rokin commented, "As one of China's leading logistics operators, Rokin has more than 1,500 self-owned vehicles and 60,000 vehicles accessible on our network. We aim to leverage the power of technology to lead the drive towards greener transportation. In order to achieve our goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% before the end of 2030, we are committing significant resources to a large-scale deployment of Windrose zero-emission trucks as quickly as we can."

Windrose co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Wen Han commented, "for our fleet customers as well as their shippers, electrification of the truck fleet is not only a crucial step in their carbon reduction roadmap, but also an important help reduce their operating costs. We are honored to be able to join hands with our fleet customer Rokin, to better serve leading retailer Decathlon."

