Windrose Technology electric heavy-duty truck successfully completes high-temperature and high-altitude testing in collaboration with Decathlon and Rokin

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Windrose Technology has successfully completed 40 days and over 10,000km of high-temperature and high-altitude testing of its next-generation zero-emissions truck. The Windrose electric heavy-duty truck proved its performance, adaptability, and reliability under extreme conditions. This test was a joint effort between world-leading sports goods retailer Decathlon and a leading logistics fleet Rokin with over 1,500 trucks, in preparation for delivery starting 2024.

Following this test, Windrose and Decathlon will continue to deepen their partnership and also explore mega-watt level fast charging at various Decathlon logistics parks, in preparation for scalable deployment starting 2024.

The 1st model of Windrose truck is targeting 600km of range with 49 tons of total weight. It is also equipped with an 800V high-voltage fast-charging platform, which allows the truck to be charged quickly without impacting operational efficiency.

Further, the Windrose BEV truck has achieved a drag coefficient of 0.2755 which is the lowest amongst heavy-duty trucks, according to public data, resulting in significantly less energy consumed. The Windrose truck has re-designed its chassis, powertrain, battery system, exterior and interior, in addition to offering a drive-by-wire system that is L4 autonomy-ready.

Under full weight of 49 tons, Windrose electric heavy-duty truck tested its energy consumption, driving performance, air conditioning, and the ability of various components to handle extreme heat. Further, Windrose zero-emissions truck put its climbing, driving, braking, regenerative braking ability, and 800V high-voltage charging platform under extreme high temperature of 43 to 48 degrees Celsius. In addition, Windrose proved that the air compression and tightness of its various systems could handle high altitudes spanning from 2,800 to 4,700 meters.

About Windrose:

Windrose Technology is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionize the road freight business in China, the United States, Europe, and other markets. With over 100 R&D professionals and more than 200 patents, Windrose team is led by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, joined by seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM's, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Prior to founding Windrose, Wen was chief strategy and financial officer at leading autonomous driving company Plus. Windrose's advisory board includes executives from Decathlon, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Toys "R" Us, J.B. Hunt, XPO, Rokin Logistics, Li Auto, Geely, etc.

