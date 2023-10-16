Windrose Technology partners with Goodman Group to develop EV fast-charging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks at Goodman properties

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global industrial property specialist Goodman Group and heavy-duty electric truck developer Windrose Technology, have announced a partnership to develop essential EV fast-charging infrastructure for heavy-duty trucks at Goodman properties. The two companies will share technical and sustainability expertise to test and deploy fast-charging stations at selected Goodman properties in China, before expanding to other regions.

(Left) Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Greater China at Goodman Group and (Right) Wen Han, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Windrose Technology with the next-generation zero-emission and intelligent heavy-duty truck.

Wen Han, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Windrose Technology said: "For our fleet customers as well as their shippers, truck electrification is a crucial step in reducing both carbon output and operating costs. The ability to charge safely and quickly onsite, and having an expansive charging infrastructure for our heavy-duty electric trucks, will also allow us to better serve our customers. Goodman's commitment to developing high-quality sustainable properties, in key strategic markets globally, will help us accelerate our roadmap in decarbonising our customers' supply chains."

Windrose is building the next generation of zero-emission and intelligent heavy-duty trucks that serve customers in moving consumer goods, facilitating cross-border commerce and logistics around the world. The company's initial truck model has a target range of 600km and weighs 49 tons. It has an 800V high-voltage fast-charging platform and has completed high-temperature and high-altitude testing with global sports brand Decathlon, also a Goodman Group customer. The vehicle fleet will debut in China in 2024, with the United States, Europe and Australia to follow.

Kristoffer Harvey, Chief Executive Officer of Greater China at Goodman Group, added: "Our business is focused on the current and future needs of our customers including helping them improve productivity and meet ESG targets. We do this by incorporating sustainable design features in our properties to optimise efficiency and minimise impact. Our work with Windrose to implement heavy-duty EV transport infrastructure highlights our innovative approach to finding sustainable solutions that will benefit our customers and the communities we operate in."

Goodman joins Windrose Technology's growing group of investors that includes Fountainvest Partners, Yunqi Partners, GSR Ventures, as well as current and former executives from Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Decathlon, Li Auto, Geely, etc.

About Windrose Technology

Windrose Technology is a developer of zero-emissions and intelligent heavy-duty trucks to revolutionize the road freight business in China, the United States, Europe, and other markets. Windrose team was founded by Stanford University graduate Wen Han, who formerly served as Chief Strategy and Financial Officer at leading autonomous trucking company Plus. With over 200 patents, Windrose currently has over 100 R&D professionals who are seasoned veterans from world-leading OEM's, Tier-1 suppliers, and technology companies. Prior to founding Windrose, Wen was chief strategy and financial officer at leading autonomous driving company Plus. Windrose's advisory board includes executives from Decathlon, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Toys "R" Us Asia, J.B. Hunt, XPO, Rokin Logistics, Li Auto, Geely, etc. For more information: visit https://www.windrose.tech/.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is a global industrial property specialist group with operations in key consumer markets across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest property group on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: GMG), a top 20 entity by market capitalisation, and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property globally. Goodman provides essential infrastructure for the digital economy by owning, developing, and managing high-quality sustainable properties that are close to consumers in key cities around the world. Our property portfolio includes logistics and distribution centres, warehouses, light industrial, multi-storey industrial, business parks and data centres. We take a long-term view, investing significantly alongside our capital partners in our investment management platform and concentrating our portfolio where we can create the most value for customers and investors. For more information visit: www.goodman.com.

