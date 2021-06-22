WindSim Americas Announces Name Change to WindSim Power

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WindSim Power Inc., a provider of high-performance Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) software and independent engineering services for power utility operators aiming to increase the transmission capacity of existing power lines with no extra CAPEX, is pleased to announce the changing of its corporate name to WindSim Power Inc. and the new appointment of Donne Rennemo as CEO.

In line with the new name and a new future, Donna Rennemo has been named CEO of WindSim Power Inc. The board of directors of parent WindSim AS aims to tap her extensive, proven experience to initiate and drive the market deployment of the recently launched WindSim Power Line, Dynamic Line Rating (DLR), software solution and the new daughter affiliate's brand.

As the dynamic energy market continues to evolve rapidly, WindSim Americas is embarking on a journey to grow its brand and scope. Thus, we are pleased to announce the renaming of WindSim Americas Inc to WindSim Power Inc with focus on serving the utility industry to continue to de-risk the path to commercialization of the WindSim Power Line (WPL) technology.

Our truly unique WPL offering was co-developed with Idaho National Laboratory with support from the U.S. Department of Energy Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO). The joint benchmark solution brings together the best of government investment and private sector innovation to deliver a cutting-edge DLR system, poised for a real and lasting impact in this dynamic sector.

Under the new name, WindSim Power Inc. will continue its role as a reseller of WindSim AS' solutions in the Americas servicing our existing wind and solar customers.

NYPA Installs Sensors to Better Predict Weather Patterns to Improve Transmission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_GTzg_BV03Q

Legal details

WindSim Americas Inc. (renamed WindSim Power Inc.) a corporation organized and existing under the laws of Delaware, USA in 2009, acts as a reseller of WindSim AS' solutions and services. It is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of WindSim AS.

Contact us: [email protected]

WindSim Power Media contact:

Torund Bryhn

[email protected]

About WindSim Power Inc.

Headquartered in Westlake Village, California USA, WindSim Power is a provider of high-performance Dynamic Line Rating (DLR) software and independent engineering services for power utility operators aiming to increase transmission capacity of existing power lines with no extra CAPEX. The WindSim Power Line (WPL) solution measures environmental conditions, providing full visibility of transmission line conditions for a real-time overview of true capacity. The benchmark WPL solution was created in a unique collaboration including ground-breaking software from Idaho National Labs and Computational Fluid Dynamics technology developed by WindSim Power's Norwegian parent company, WindSim AS. Committed to a clean future, our focus is on providing highly efficient solutions that contribute to preserving the environment. Learn more about us at www.windsimpower.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About WindSim AS

WindSim AS develops and delivers advanced software solutions and consulting services that help worldwide wind energy industry leaders design more profitable wind farms. WindSim, the company's flagship product, is a world-class software solution based on CFD that combines advanced numeric processing with compelling 3D visualization in a user-friendly interface. Founded in 1993, WindSim AS is privately-held and venture-backed.

