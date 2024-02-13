Windsong Global Acquires JVN Hair and Pipette

The Newest Platform Investment of Windsong Global

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsong Global, a consumer-focused investment firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of JVN Hair and Pipette. With the completion of this transaction, Windsong Global has formed Belle Brands LLC, a holding company created to foster and grow JVN and Pipette under the leadership of newly appointed President Teresa Lo, a beauty veteran with over 15 years of experience across strategy, retail and operations. Professional hairstylist and founder Jonathan Van Ness will continue to partner with Lo on their namesake brand.

"I am thrilled to continue leading JVN Hair, while expanding my role to include the Pipette business," said Lo. "Both brands possess infinite growth potential, delivering effective, accessible, and conscious formulas that today's consumers want and deserve. I look forward to working with Windsong's management team, Jonathan, and our retail partners to ensure these brands continue to thrive."

"This is an exciting moment for JVN Hair, and I'm grateful to Windsong Global for believing in our brand," said Jonathan Van Ness. "JVN Hair—our products, our stylists, our community—is so deeply meaningful to me. I'm thrilled to have found a partner in Windsong who shares our vision and goals, and in conjunction with Teresa's leadership, I can't wait to see what we achieve next."

"As consumer focused investors, we have followed the success of JVN Hair and Pipette, understanding the growing desire for clean, high-performance formulas in the beauty and personal care space," said William Sweedler, Managing Partner, Windsong Global. "We believe there is a great opportunity to nurture and grow both brands, their communities, and consumer loyalty. To lead this effort, we are pleased to welcome Tereso Lo as President, and are equally excited to partner with Jonathan in bringing their expertise, innovation, and creativity to market."

JVN Hair launched exclusively at Sephora in the fall of 2021. Founded by professional hairstylist and Emmy-winning Netflix star Jonathan Van Ness, JVN Hair leverages the unique insights and expertise of a professional hairdresser. By prioritizing a combination of professional quality, inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability, JVN Hair was instantaneously beloved by media, influencers, and consumers alike. Currently, the brand features over a dozen clean, silicone-free products, including shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and stylers, and is available in seven countries.

Founded in 2019, Pipette delivers science-backed family essentials designed to nurture, support, and protect the skin. The brand offers a wide array of products for families, ranging from Baby Balm to Shampoo to SPF. Since launch, Pipette's motivation has been to make clean, safe, effective formulas accessible to more families. Pipette is available Target, Walmart and other food, drug and mass retailers in the US and CA, as well as their own ecommerce.

About Windsong Global

Windsong Global LLC is a leading private investment firm focused on the branded consumer sector. Since its founding in 2006, Windsong and its predecessor funds have completed 60 transactions and total more than $10 billion of enterprise value. Windsong has been an active investor in beauty and wellness, fitness and health, along with the active lifestyle sector. Past and present owned brands in Windsong's and its affiliates portfolio include Algenist, Revive, This Works, Alberto VO5, Brut, Tone It Up, SWIMS, Piloti, Robert Graham, Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, Design Within Reach, and Cloudveil Outdoor.

For More Information on JVN or Pipette, please visit JVNhair.com or Pipettebaby.com

For more information on Windsong Global, please visit www.windsongglobal.com

