Windsor Advantage Acquires Meridian Loan Partners, Re-brands to Accel

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor Advantage, LLC, the nation's leading service provider of government guaranteed loans to over 90 banks and credit unions, has announced the acquisition of Meridian Loan Partners, a technology focused service provider for SBA 7(a) loans located in Charleston, South Carolina.

Since its inception in 2018, Meridian has provided banks, credit unions, non-bank lenders and strategic partners with outsourced SBA intake, processing and closing technologies focused on compliantly improving the loan Applicant experience. The addition of Meridian's cutting-edge technology platform will further enable Windsor Advantage to deliver an enhanced Applicant, Borrower and Lender experience by improving loan processing times and adding an additional layer of technology enablement to the SBA packaging and closing process.

"We are extremely excited about our acquisition of Meridian Loan Partners and how it enhances the growth trajectory of our Company," said Mike Breckheimer, President and CEO of Windsor Advantage. "Meridian became a leader in the fast-growing SBA outsourced servicing world by investing in a best-in-class technology platform and fostering talent which meshes seamlessly with Windsor's culture. The acquisition, combined with our internal strategic initiatives currently underway, will position Windsor to provide our current clients and future financial institutions and their Borrowers with the technology enabled solutions Community Banks and non-bank lenders require in today's market to remain competitive. This new fintech platform will be released to market under the brand 'Accel' which will provide custom technology solutions for our clients looking to grow in the SBA and USDA lending market."

"Meridian's mission is to make the SBA process seamless for everyone: Applicants, Borrowers and their Lenders. We are excited to see that that our promise will continue to be delivered at an expanded scale," said Scott Sullivan, former President of Meridian Loan Partners.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage provides banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.

With over 150 years of collective government guaranteed lending experience, cutting-edge technology and rigid controls, Windsor Advantage is uniquely qualified to assist clients with implementing a thoughtful and profitable lending initiative.

Windsor Advantage has a team of 35 professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, please contact James Tibert at (843) 640-5321.

