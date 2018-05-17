Windsor Advantage Drives Small Business Lending Across All 50 States

In addition to SBA loan packaging, closing, secondary market sales and servicing, a key benefit of Windsor's turnkey solution is partnering with its clients to develop and execute customizable "go-to-market" strategies, increasing prospecting success while staying within the confines of each client's unique credit philosophy.

"With clients headquartered in 28 states and loans funded in all 50 states, Windsor maintains a national lending perspective, allowing our company to keep a pulse on the consistently evolving government guaranteed lending market. This national reach allows Windsor to tailor strategies fit for any size lender," said Chief Operating Officer, Michael Breckheimer. "Target strategies, paired with on-site and off-site lender trainings, have helped clients ranging from $50 million to $30 billion in assets increase SBA and USDA lending volume. Current reports and research, such as our latest SBA Loan Market Outlook, will continue to allow Windsor to share market perspectives which can accelerate our clients' ability to assist the small business community."

Across the entire SBA 7(a) Program, there were more than 62,000 loan approvals totaling $25.8 billion in FY 2017. This 5% increase in the total dollar volume represents the fifth consecutive year of growth in the financing of businesses through the Program. Some of the increasing volume trend may be attributed to economic expansion and permanent changes to the SBA Program. However, much of this sustained increase in volume is more likely due to the increasing focus on technology capabilities utilized by the top SBA lenders, including Windsor's clients.

On February 28, Windsor announced the release of its latest annual forecast of the SBA loan market. The full report can be downloaded here:

https://www.windsoradvantage.com/news/2018-sba-loan-market-outlook.

About Windsor Advantage, LLC

Windsor Advantage provides banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced SBA 7(a) and USDA lending platform.

With over 150 years of collective government guaranteed lending experience, cutting-edge technology and rigid controls, Windsor Advantage is uniquely qualified to assist clients with implementing a thoughtful and profitable lending initiative.

Windsor Advantage has a team of 26 professionals with offices in Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, please contact Andrew Sheaffer at (312) 248-8530.

