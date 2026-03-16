Windsor America completes strategic acquisition expanding North Texas operations

DALLAS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor America, a nationwide leader in the garage door industry, has acquired Fireside Hearth & Home – Dallas-Fort Worth's garage door operations, effective March 13, expanding service capacity across the fast-growing North Texas market. Going forward, the garage door operations will be conducted under the Jacobs Overhead Door brand.

"Over the past decade, we've grown our businesses alongside each other while sharing a vision for something special," said Hans Wright, CEO of Windsor America. "Bringing companies together under a unified platform strengthens the entire network while allowing each local brand to continue serving its community with the same trusted team and identity."

Windsor America delivers a coast-to-coast, full-cycle solution across the garage door industry, including manufacturing, installation, service, extended warranty and replacement. By combining national scale with strong local companies, the company strengthens customer experience through an expanded service network and portfolio of trusted brands. The acquisition advances Windsor America's strategy to build a network of locally operated garage door businesses, preserving local leadership and customer relationships while providing the resources and infrastructure needed for long-term growth.

For more than two decades, Jacobs Overhead Door, part of Windsor America's rapidly growing portfolio of garage door companies, has provided installation, repair and maintenance services for residential and commercial garage doors, electric operators and related parts across the Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth markets. The acquisition increases Jacobs' and Windsor's ability to serve customers throughout North Texas.

"Expanding our presence in Dallas-Fort Worth strengthens our ability to support customers and partners across the region while maintaining continuity of service," said Brandon Keller, Windsor America Central Region President overseeing Jacob's Overhead Door operations. "This integration builds on our established operation while we continue delivering the reliability our customers expect."

The latest acquisition includes Fireside's DFW garage door business exclusively. Fireside's broader 26-location nationwide network maintains independent operations.

Visit JacobsOverheadDoor.com to learn more, or for information about opportunities to partner with Windsor America, visit WindsorAmerica.com.

About Windsor America

Founded in 1991, Windsor America has served as a leading investment organization in the United States, encompassing a comprehensive portfolio of businesses in the garage door industry, including Windsor Door LLC, Garage Door Services LLC, Lodi Door LLC, Jacobs Overhead Door LLC, Eco Garage Door Services, LLC and Secure Door Shield. Together, these entities provide full-spectrum garage door solutions, encompassing manufacturing, installation, maintenance and warranty service. Learn more at windsoramerica.com.

About Jacobs Overhead Door

Jacobs Overhead Door is a Texas-based, family-owned garage door dealer providing installation, repair and maintenance services for residential and commercial garage doors, electric operators and related components. Serving customers across the Houston and Dallas–Fort Worth markets for more than two decades, the company is known for reliable service, experienced technicians and long-standing customer relationships. Jacobs Overhead Door is part of Windsor America's network of locally operated garage door companies. Learn more at jacobsoverheaddoor.com.

SOURCE Windsor America