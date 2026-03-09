Windsor Appoints Ike Zekaria as President and Launches Creative Space, Windsor Social House

The heritage fashion brand drives rebrand with momentum across retail, digital, and community-first approach.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windsor , a lifestyle and retail brand, recently announced the promotion of Ike Zekaria to President. Zekaria's appointment comes at an important milestone for Windsor, aligning with its recent rebrand, the launch of Windsor Social House, and continued expansion of its national retail footprint. Founded in 1937 as a family-owned boutique, Windsor has grown into a national style authority with 350+ retail locations nationwide. Known as the go-to destination for milestone moments like prom and homecoming, the brand is now evolving beyond special occasions to tap into everyday fashion.

Ike Zekaria Windsor Social House Exterior Windsor Social House Interior

As a second-generation of Windsor's founding family, Zekaria brings a deep knowledge of the brand's legacy with a new vision to support its future. Over the past year, he has evolved the brand's merchandising strategy to deliver a broad, trend-forward assortment to ensure Windsor is providing the latest styles to their ever-evolving customer base. In addition, the overall look of the brand has been elevated across storytelling, marketing assets, social content, and partnerships to strengthen their connection to the next generation of consumers.

Windsor is reimagining the shopping experience by merging online discovery with immersive, in-store environments. Over the past year alone, the brand executed 30+ activations nationwide, spanning festivals, concerts, and campus events, to engrave the brand into the everyday lives of its customers. In tandem, Windsor has pivoted to a social-first strategy to root a presence in their customers preferred channels. As a result, the brand has seen 337% TikTok views, a 49% growth in followers, and a 86% increase in impressions across social channels this past year.

Building on this, the brand doubled-down on community with the opening of Windsor Social House, a creative space located just off Melrose Avenue, one of Los Angeles' most iconic fashion destinations. Windsor Social House serves as a workspace for the fashion community, featuring a showroom, accessories lounge, and professional grade photo studio. Designed as a hub for collaboration, IRL shopping, and content creation, the space will host quarterly events to foster long-term relationships with creators, stylists, editors, and cultural tastemakers.

"This is a pivotal moment for Windsor," said Ike Zekaria, President of Windsor. "We are honoring nearly nine decades of heritage while reimagining how a modern fashion brand shows up across retail, digital, and in real life. Windsor Social House is a physical manifestation of that vision: a space where community, creativity, and commerce intersect. Our focus is on meeting our customer where she is, empowering our teams to be storytellers, and continuing to push the brand forward in bold, unexpected ways."

Looking ahead, Windsor will continue to build with a series of initiatives to elevate the brand experience. Upcoming plans include comprehensive store updates, from windows, fixtures, cash wraps and fitting rooms along with 15 additional locations opening this year. The brand is also preparing to launch a store ambassador program to empower associates to create content that is authentic to the Windsor brand. Lastly, Windsor has a lineup of various disruptive collaborations and partnerships that will surprise customers.

Zekaria's promotion, alongside Windsor's rebrand and growth initiatives, showcases a strong next chapter for the brand to evolve with its customer and shape the future of fashion retail.

ABOUT WINDSOR:

Founded in 1937 in Southern California, Windsor Fashions LLC has grown from a family-owned boutique into a national style authority. The brand is stepping into a new era, blending its heritage with a fresh, fashion-forward point of view that reflects the modern woman at the heart of today's culture.

Windsor is redefining what it means to dress for life's moments with curated looks that feel effortless, confident, and current. With nearly 350 stores and over 4,100 team members across the country, Windsor blends the ease of digital discovery with the energy of in-person shopping, creating spaces where women can explore, connect, and celebrate personal style. From standout looks for nights out and special occasions to elevated essentials for every day, Windsor continues to inspire women to show up as the best version of themselves. For more information, please visit: Windsorstore.com .

